Melling’s High-Flow Big-Block Ford Billet Oil Pump Is Strong & Light

steveturner
By Steve Turner January 01, 2025

Performance engines require a delicate balance of performance, weight, and durability. Often, this environment is too daunting for factory hardware or traditional replacements. These engines need more performance, and they must live through extreme temperatures, intense vibration, and higher rpm. 

In the case of big-block Ford engines in need of more oil pump flow and enhanced durability, Melling developed a new pump that delivers more oil volume in a lighter, stronger package suited for high-performance engines.

Melling developed a durable, new oil pump for big-block Ford applications. This billet oil pump (PN 10084DHV) is hard-coat anodized for durability and features an inlet optimized to deliver improved oil flow at high rpm. It is 33-percent lighter than the company’s cast-iron big-block pump, and it delivers a 25-percent increase in flow versus the stock pump.

“… It’s billet aluminum, 6061 billet aluminum cover and housing. Both of them are hard-coat anodized for wear protection. It’s a 33-percent reduction in weight over our cast-iron stock replacement pump,” Tim Foster, Product Development Manager at Melling, said. “We’ve taken two pounds out of it for weight reduction. We include the chrome-moly intermediate shaft and a chrome-moly installation stud kit…”

Moreover, the housing’s inlet is designed to enhance flow at high speed when it is needed. To that end, Melling’s billet unit delivers 25 percent more volume than a stock oil pump. It is also far more durable than traditional cast-iron pumps.

To ensure durability, the Melling billet pump includes a chrome-moly intermediate shaft and a chrome-moly mounting stud kit.

“We’ve had many customers ask because the stock-replacement cast-iron pump is very heavy. In performance and off-road applications, where the truck might be bouncing around, you can break that casting,” Foster explained. “Even though it’s cast-iron, they found out the hard way that they can break it. So with the billet aluminum, it’s one solid piece that we machine down to match the profile.”

The Melling billet oil pump flows more, is more durable, and is even lighter than cast-iron replacements or stock pumps. If this sounds like the ticket for your Blue Oval big-block build, head on over to the company’s site to learn more.

Article Sources

Melling Engine Parts
https://www.melling.com/
(517) 787-8172
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Melling’s High-Flow Big-Block Ford Billet Oil Pump Is Strong & Light

News

Melling’s High-Flow Big-Block Ford Billet Oil Pump Is Strong & Light

ProCharger’s Accessory Drive Turns Small-Block Fords Boost-Ready

News

ProCharger’s Accessory Drive Turns Small-Block Fords Boost-Ready

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading