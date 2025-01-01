Melling’s High-Flow Big-Block Ford Billet Oil Pump Is Strong & Light

Performance engines require a delicate balance of performance, weight, and durability. Often, this environment is too daunting for factory hardware or traditional replacements. These engines need more performance, and they must live through extreme temperatures, intense vibration, and higher rpm.

In the case of big-block Ford engines in need of more oil pump flow and enhanced durability, Melling developed a new pump that delivers more oil volume in a lighter, stronger package suited for high-performance engines.

“… It’s billet aluminum, 6061 billet aluminum cover and housing. Both of them are hard-coat anodized for wear protection. It’s a 33-percent reduction in weight over our cast-iron stock replacement pump,” Tim Foster, Product Development Manager at Melling, said. “We’ve taken two pounds out of it for weight reduction. We include the chrome-moly intermediate shaft and a chrome-moly installation stud kit…”

Moreover, the housing’s inlet is designed to enhance flow at high speed when it is needed. To that end, Melling’s billet unit delivers 25 percent more volume than a stock oil pump. It is also far more durable than traditional cast-iron pumps.





“We’ve had many customers ask because the stock-replacement cast-iron pump is very heavy. In performance and off-road applications, where the truck might be bouncing around, you can break that casting,” Foster explained. “Even though it’s cast-iron, they found out the hard way that they can break it. So with the billet aluminum, it’s one solid piece that we machine down to match the profile.”

The Melling billet oil pump flows more, is more durable, and is even lighter than cast-iron replacements or stock pumps. If this sounds like the ticket for your Blue Oval big-block build, head on over to the company’s site to learn more.