Mustang Brothers’ Right Hand-Drive Fastback Build Is A 700HP Outlaw

By Evander Long January 21, 2025

Brothers Cody and Preston, known as the Mustang Brothers, showcased their custom 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback. They called the project “Outlaw,” at the 2024 SEMA Show. The vehicle stands as the first in a planned series of 25. Basically, the Mustang Restorations duo transformed a six-cylinder Mustang into a high-performance machine with unique modifications.

The first striking feature is the panoramic glass roof that has been integrated into the car’s design. Such an alteration gives the classic Mustang a modern touch. Inside, the car features a two-seater roadster configuration. Meanwhile, a powerful 5.8-liter supercharged Coyote engine, producing 700 horsepower, sits under the hood. A TREMEC six-speed transmission transfers that power to the rear wheels.

The brothers selected QA1 suspension components for the build, a brand they have trusted for over a decade in their restoration work. They said, “We’ve been using QA1 for 10 plus years… you just can’t go wrong with QA1.” QA1’s suspension helps manage the car’s power, especially during launches. Thanks to its 12-inch wide Forgeline wheels in the back.

In another area of innovation, the exhaust system presents another example of the brothers’ ingenuity. They concealed the exhaust within the car’s frame, exiting through the sides. This design choice simplifies judging at shows, according to the Mustang Brothers. “So one less thing you can judge is having an exhaust system underneath there,” they said. The brothers wrapped and insulated the exhaust to protect the car’s paint from heat damage.

Mustang Brothers Outlaw Project

Moving to the interior, the Mustang also features a right-hand drive conversion. This modification required sourcing a Retro Rack from Australia. Cody, who appeared on the Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge TV show, explained the fabrication process. He said, “Making a right-hand drive wasn’t too hard for me to do.”

Mustang Brothers Outlaw Project

The brothers emphasized that they built the car by hand, fabricating many parts themselves. They said, “This car is literally all hand-built.” The entire build process, from the initial concept to the SEMA reveal, took about nine months. The roof alteration happened just two months before the show.

The Mustang Brothers aimed to display their fabrication skills and create a memorable vehicle. Moreover, they viewed their presence at SEMA as an opportunity to compete with established builders. They concluded, “We came out swinging… We’re young guys keeping the Legacy ready to compete.”

 

Article Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

More Sources

Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298

