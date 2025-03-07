Mustang Dynamometer: 50 Years of Research and Innovation

Fifty years ago, the Mustang Dynamometer started small. The company started by importing electromagnetic braking mechanisms. Today, they’re a global force in the world of dynamometers and testing technology — a pretty impressive transformation.

The company, based in Twinsburg, Ohio, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and it’s a good time to look back at how they got here and where they’re headed. Mustang Dynamometer didn’t just stumble into success. They were smart, spotting key trends early on.

Back in the ’80s, when emissions regulations were tightening and emissions testing became a big deal, Mustang Dyno was right there, supplying equipment to states across the country. That early success propelled them onto the world stage, and they started building sophisticated testing systems for countries all over the globe.

But they’re not just a dyno company. Mustang Dynamometer has grown into a full-blown engineering firm. They design and build everything in-house — the hardware, the software, the controls — which gives them a huge advantage.

They can create custom solutions for almost any testing need, and because they’re a relatively small, privately-owned company, they can move fast, adapting to customer requests and new technologies much quicker than a giant corporation. A perfect example of this in-house innovation is their HoleShot software, which came out in 2016.

It’s a web-based system that makes controlling a dyno way easier and more powerful, giving users a level of control that was previously unheard of. It shows how Mustang is always looking for ways to improve and stay ahead of the game.

And they’re not slowing down. Mustang Dynamometer is still pouring money into research and development because they know the testing world is always changing. Whether it’s electric vehicles, alternative fuels, autonomous driving systems, or some other new technology, there’s always going to be a need for accurate, reliable testing.

Despite the setbacks that Mustang Dynamometer went through, they went from an importer of electromagnetic braking mechanisms to one of the premiere manufacturers of automotive and industrial testing systems. For fifty years, Mustang Dynamometer has provided the tools to measure and improve performance, and right now, they show no signs of slowing down.