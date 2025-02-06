Mustang Engine Swap To Turn Ford Fusion Into RWD Burnout Machine

Online personality Chris Leonard’s latest automotive project is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine from a Mustang in a Ford Fusion. It is an ambitious attempt that involves multiple modifications to the vehicle designed to transform a simple commuter car into a rear-wheel-drive burnout machine.

With the Fusion body lowered over its new powerplant, this combination looks right at home. “That motor is so low in there; it looks so tiny,” Leonard said. He also noted that the engine is “Very, very tight to the back, which is perfect.”

He also installed a manual transmission from a Mustang behind the 2.3-liter engine. “This is actually the easiest transmission I’ve ever slid on,” Leonard commented, expressing his satisfaction with the modification process.

Before installing the engine, Leonard’s team removed, cleaned, and painted the subframe. They also treated the firewall with a seam sealer and paint. Space constraints required some custom creations to make things work together harmoniously. “I used the lathe to make my own clutch alignment tool…” he explained.

Leonard also fabricated a custom steering shaft. He made these adjustments to ensure proper clearance. “I had to modify the bushing up here to lift it up a little bit,” Leonard stated. This modification allowed the steering shaft to clear other components.

Despite the multiple changes they made, several challenges still remain. Such as the wiring harness from the Fusion’s airbox. “I can’t find anything online telling me any information,” Leonard admitted, “so I’m going to basically have to retrace the harness.”

Both the current radiator and condenser had some fitment issues as well. That’s why Chris was considering alternatives, but there’s a cost concern. “We’re going to probably end up getting a nice radiator for it…” Leonard said.

There is a lot more work left, but it will be interesting to see the results of this ambitious project.

“It’s been a long time working on this, a lot of hours, and it’s looking good,” he added.