New Colors Available! TMI Expands Cruiser Collection Seats

Owners of classic and ’80s vehicles often face a dilemma: expensive reupholstery or cheap, ill-fitting aftermarket seats. TMI Products is tackling that problem head-on with its expanded Cruiser Collection.

From the start, TMI designed the Cruiser Collection to be a sweet spot: quality seats that look great without the custom-build price tag. It’s an upgrade from worn-out stock seats but simpler and more affordable than TMI’s fully customizable Pro-Series line.

Remember the first time you saw these seats unveiled at the 2022 SEMA Show? It’s clear that the focus on affordability and classic styling has really been present since the first set of these seats was released.

Originally, you could get the Cruiser Collection in Black or Saddle Brown vinyl – good, classic choices. But TMI listened to their customers, and now there are more options.

A lot of people are restoring and modifying ’80s vehicles these days – think OBS trucks, third-gen Camaros, Fox-body Mustangs, and G-bodies.

TMI recognized that, and they’ve added Grey, Tan, and Red vinyl to the Cruiser Collection. These colors are specifically chosen to match the interior plastics and trims that were common in those cars and trucks.

And it’s not just about the main color. You also get choices for contrast stitching. Red seats come with red or white stitching. Tan seats can have tan, black, or white stitching. And Grey seats get grey or white stitching. It’s a subtle way to add a little bit of personalization.

You still get the same seat choices as before: the Classic reclining buckets (for a clean, stock-ish look), the Low back buckets (with more bolstering for performance driving), and solid or split-bench seats (in 55-inch or 60-inch widths).

They even have matching upholstery for your rear bench seat, so everything looks cohesive. Remember, they are all using TMI’s high-density molded foam.

Cruiser Collection seats are ready to go right out of the box. They have all-metal frames, CNC-cut upholstery, adjustable seat backs, and smooth sliding tracks.

You’ll need to get the right mounting brackets for your specific vehicle (sold separately), or you can use universal brackets if you’ve done any floor pan modifications.

TMI’s Cruiser Collection isn’t trying to be the fanciest, most customizable option out there. It’s about providing a well-made, good-looking, and comfortable seat upgrade that’s within reach for more people.

With these new color choices, it’s even easier to find a Cruiser Collection seat that fits your vehicle’s style. It will give your interior a fresh, updated look without spending too much or clashing with the original design.

It’s a practical upgrade that makes a big difference in your car’s interior design, regardless if its classic or a modern one.