New Ford 2.3L EcoBoost EFI Harness From Ron Francis

Ford’s EcoBoost 2.3L four-cylinder powerhouse is the little engine that could. Introduced in 2015, it powers many models in the Ford lineup. From the Ranger to the Mustang, the 2.3L EcoBoost is compact and with a twin-scroll turbocharger, it swings up a class in power and performance. In the Mustang, it belts out a healthy 310 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

These days, the potent four-cylinder is gaining popularity as an engine swap and has garnered the attention of builders as a less expensive alternative to big displacement motors that can be tricky to shoehorn into your particular application.

If you’ve been thinking about transplanting a junkyard 2.3 EcoBoost into your car or truck, Ron Francis Wiring has just introduced a complete wiring kit for the spunky little Blue Oval four-banger.

Designed for the 2015-2017 Mustang EcoBoost 2.3, Ron Francis’ EFI wiring harness includes every circuit needed for the engine swap and enough wire loom and harness wrap to cover the wires once the lengths and layouts are verified. The kit comes with all the sensor connections pre-installed on color-coded and painted wires attached to the engine and transmission using the factory ECM. The kit currently supports the 6R80 automatic or manual transmissions. A simple programming can tailor the system to your particular application.

