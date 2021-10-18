If there is one thing that is certain, we’re all here because we enjoy classic cars. No matter the make or model, these modes of enjoyable conveyance are not just a means of transportation, they are an extension of us. To say they hold a special place in all our hearts would be an understatement — even when they let us stranded somewhere. Because of this unenjoyable possibility, we all carry some sort of toolbox in our car’s trunk that has almost anything we could need to fix an issue. Adjustable wrench, check. Phillips and straight-blade screwdriver, check. A pair of pliers, check. But what about a battery jump starter? Do you mean you don’t carry one of these lifesavers? The folks at Shell understand why you should.

Research shows that the average car battery lasts for roughly three to five years. This limited lifespan can be traced to common issues like extreme cold or hot temperatures, corrosion, and electric drain (e.g., leaving the interior lights or headlights on). Regardless, of what our batter has endured, sitting at a cruise night and hoping someone has a set of jumper cables and is willing to help get your car started can make a cool evening not so cool.

One tool that enthusiasts should carry in their car but usually do not, is a portable jump starter. We heard about the Shell jump box and thought it might be something you guys might want to throw in your trunk as well. This “jump box” features high starting currents that can jump-start both diesel and gas engines. What’s more, they also include a built-in flashlight, SOS lights, and USB ports for fast charging mobile devices.

We’re told the Shell Battery jump starters come with advanced safety features like short-circuit, reverse polarity, over-current, over-charge, and overload protection, making the units extremely safe for anyone to use. The units have an output voltage of 12V and operating temps of -4F to 140F. There are also several models to choose from.

I actually got my hands on one and decided to give it a try. Like most battery jump starter boxes, the Shell unit lets you jump start a drained battery if you happen to get stuck for that reason. By the way, if this happens at night, the Shell box has a built-in flashlight that can more than adequately light up the underhood area. As you would expect, using the box is easy, and the model I tried (SH916WC) is ready to jump any engine up to a 7.0-liter (gas) and a 3.0-liter (diesel). In other words, you can use this jump box with cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, lawnmowers, and boats.

The Shell SH916WC is a very portable battery jump starter (the carry case measures 10-1/2 x 5 1/2 x 4 1/2) and uses a 16,000mAh Lithium-Ion Battery, and is also working as a power bank with three USB ports that even support wireless charging. But, you’re not limited to just the 916. Shell also offers:

Shell 12,000mAh Battery Jump Starter

This unit is ideal for cars, vans, pickup trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, personal watercraft, boats, and RVs/Campers. It is suitable for gas engines up to 6.0-liter and diesel engines up to 2.0-liter. The unit comes with smart and safe jumper cables, Type C to Type C cable, USB-A Micro cable, and a storage case.

Click here for more information.

Shell 16,000mAh Jump Starter

The 16,000mAh box is ideal for cars, vans, pickup trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, personal watercraft, boats, and RVs/campers. It is suitable for gas engines up to 7.0-liter and diesel engines up to 3.0-liter. The unit comes with smart and safe jumper cables, Type C to Type C cable, USB-A Micro cable, and a storage case.

Click here for more on this jump box.

Shell 24,000mAh Jump Starter

The mac daddy, this box is ideal for cars, vans, pickup trucks, SUVs, campers/RVs, semi-trucks, and tractor-trailers. It is suitable for gas engines up to 11.0-liter and diesel engines up to 8.0-liter. The unit comes with an 18V one-amp adaptor and a Micro USB cable.

Click here to learn more about this jump starter.

Instead of getting stranded with your classic because your battery decided to throw a fit, why not put one of these Shell Jump-Start boxes in your trunk. These will definitely make a great birthday or Christmas present, and who knows, someday you could even help a friend in need.