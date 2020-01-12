AMD Releases 1966 Ford Fairlane GT Style Reproduction Hood

New from AMD – the Reproduction GT Style hood for the 1966 Ford Fairlane. This OE correct hood is stamped from high quality steel on their exclusive new tools. See more details below.

Official Release:

Reproduction GT Style hood for the 1966 Ford Fairlane. Stamped from high quality steel on our exclusive new tools. Each hood is made like OE and features the correct, shape, size, bends, curves, holes and braces. Hoods arrive EDP coated to help protect against rust and corrosion. Replaces Ford part# C6OZ-16612-B

Features: