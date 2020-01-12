AMD Releases 1966 Ford Fairlane GT Style Reproduction Hood

By Chris McWilliams January 11, 2020

New from AMD – the Reproduction GT Style hood for the 1966 Ford Fairlane. This OE correct hood is stamped from high quality steel on their exclusive new tools. See more details below.

Official Release:

Reproduction GT Style hood for the 1966 Ford Fairlane. Stamped from high quality steel on our exclusive new tools. Each hood is made like OE and features the correct, shape, size, bends, curves, holes and braces. Hoods arrive EDP coated to help protect against rust and corrosion. Replaces Ford part# C6OZ-16612-B

Features:

  • Stamped from high quality steel
  • Features the correct, shape, size, bends, curves, holes and braces
  • EDP coated

Article Sources

Auto Metal Direct
https://www.autometaldirect.com
(866) 591-8309

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

