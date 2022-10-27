Ford Performance Releases All-New Calibration For Ford Bronco

The long-awaited Ford Performance Calibration is finally available for the new 2021 Ford Bronco, and while some systems may have made it to market sooner, it doesn’t mean it’s late to the game. Power is instantly gained by changing parameters within the ECU including ignition timing, boost levels, and fuel delivery. The final result is a nice bump in power with a warranty left intact.

The Ford Performance Calibration takes the stock 2.3-liter EcoBoost from 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque to 330 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. Yes, that nearly matches the numbers of the stock 2.7-liter EcoBoost Bronco that brings 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque!

If you ordered a 2.3-liter EcoBoost Ford Bronco because of the constraints that were once on the 2.7-liter, you may find the calibration a necessity for your wanted power. The only downside I found to the ProCal 4 is that it was not completely plug-and-play. You need a Windows operating system to download the performance file and get the ProCal 4 registered to your vehicle. However, with the little bit of work needed to get it set up, the power gained is well worth it in the end.

I put the Ford Performance Calibration to the test in my own 2021 Ford Bronco 2.3-liter EcoBoost, and the initial power felt is a substantial difference from stock. With the help from my dragy, I was able to see that I went from a 2.89-second 60ft all the way down to a 2.66-second 60-foot and in the 1/8 mile, I went from 10.97 to a 10.36. The data I obtained from my own testing can be found in my video and will show that the Ford Performance Calibration is well worth the investment.