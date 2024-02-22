Holley Introduces Bluetooth Connectivity To Sniper 2 EFI

Not so long ago, if you had told someone they could adjust the air-to-fuel ratio of their car’s fuel system with their phone, they would have thrown a screwdriver at you. Today, smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives and thanks to technology such as Bluetooth® connectivity, they have helped connect us to more things than we had ever dreamed.

The team at Holley Performance has been innovating ways of metering fuel for over a century, always striving to stay on the cutting edge of fuel system design and technology. With so many benefits and the availability of Bluetooth connectivity, it was just a matter of time before Holley’s Electronic Fuel Systems made use of this technology.

Holley has just announced that it now offers a Bluetooth connectivity module for its Sniper 2 EFI systems. This cutting-edge module allows you to wirelessly connect to your vehicle’s Sniper 2 EFI system using Bluetooth technology and your iOS or Android-based smartphone. Holley does not currently offer this platform for tablets but don’t be surprised to see Bluetooth connectivity available for them soon.

The built-in Sniper EFI wizard allows you to do basic and advanced tuning adjustments, control specific input/output designations, and set up a customizable data monitoring screen. You’ll be able to make tuning adjustments quickly, changes to your engine’s operating RPM ranges, or adjust idle settings from your smartphone. No laptop is required! Datalogging, file management, gauge view, and Sniper Transmission Control are currently not supported, but Holley reports these parameters will be made available in a future software update.

The new Bluetooth module for Sniper 2 EFI systems offers real-time monitoring, so you can keep track of your engine’s parameters in the palm of your hand. You can also fine-tune your engine’s operation to get the perfect balance between, power, fuel efficiency, and engine responsiveness to your specific driving style. Check out the new Holley Bluetooth connectivity module and find out how you can use this new technology in the palm of your hand to do things that we only dreamed about not too long ago.