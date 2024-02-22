Holley Introduces Bluetooth Connectivity To Sniper 2 EFI

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig February 22, 2024

Not so long ago, if you had told someone they could adjust the air-to-fuel ratio of their car’s fuel system with their phone, they would have thrown a screwdriver at you. Today, smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives and thanks to technology such as Bluetooth® connectivity, they have helped connect us to more things than we had ever dreamed.

The team at Holley Performance has been innovating ways of metering fuel for over a century, always striving to stay on the cutting edge of fuel system design and technology. With so many benefits and the availability of Bluetooth connectivity, it was just a matter of time before Holley’s Electronic Fuel Systems made use of this technology.

Holley has just announced that it now offers a Bluetooth connectivity module for its Sniper 2 EFI systems. This cutting-edge module allows you to wirelessly connect to your vehicle’s Sniper 2 EFI system using Bluetooth technology and your iOS or Android-based smartphone. Holley does not currently offer this platform for tablets but don’t be surprised to see Bluetooth connectivity available for them soon.

Holley smartphone wizard screens

The new module allows you to make adjustments to your engine’s operating parameters and allows you to build a custom data screen to keep track of your engine’s operation.

The built-in Sniper EFI wizard allows you to do basic and advanced tuning adjustments, control specific input/output designations, and set up a customizable data monitoring screen. You’ll be able to make tuning adjustments quickly, changes to your engine’s operating RPM ranges, or adjust idle settings from your smartphone. No laptop is required! Datalogging, file management, gauge view, and Sniper Transmission Control are currently not supported, but Holley reports these parameters will be made available in a future software update.

Holley Sniper 2

Holley’s Sniper 2 EFI system is a great way to add the reliability and fuel economy of EFI to any engine. This new Bluetooth connectivity puts all that additional fuel and engine control into the palm of your hand.

The new Bluetooth module for Sniper 2 EFI systems offers real-time monitoring, so you can keep track of your engine’s parameters in the palm of your hand. You can also fine-tune your engine’s operation to get the perfect balance between, power, fuel efficiency, and engine responsiveness to your specific driving style. Check out the new Holley Bluetooth connectivity module and find out how you can use this new technology in the palm of your hand to do things that we only dreamed about not too long ago.

Article Sources

Holley EFI
https://www.holley.com/brands/holley_efi/
(866) 464-6553
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

