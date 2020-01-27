Holley’s Popular Terminator X Expands With New Ford Specific Kits

New from Holley – their Terminator X lineup now covers Ford 289-302W, 351W and 460 engines. This ECU gives you race-winning technology of Holley EFI at a budget-friendly price. See more details below.

Official Release:

Holley’s popular Terminator X lineup has now expanded to accommodate Ford based applications using 289-302W, 351W and 460 engines. Introducing Foxbody Mustang-specific kits which utilize a custom mounting bracket to place the ECU inside of the cabin directly below the passenger seat and a new, longer main harness designed to aid in routing. Other features include integrated Ford idle air control motor and throttle position sensor connections as well as plug and play functionality with TFI ignition systems. The Terminator X Max system now supports Ford 4R70W transmissions as well as newer 4L60E / 4L80E GM transmissions for customers with mixed combinations.

Don’t settle for a factory ECU with a cumbersome tuning interface or pre-programmed tuning chip when you can have complete control of your engine, self-learning fuel strategies and the proven, race-winning technology of Holley EFI at a budget-friendly price! Terminator X features real-time fuel learn, high impedance injector drivers, an integrated 1bar MAP sensor, and 4 programmable inputs and outputs. The inputs and outputs are ideal for electric fans, boost control solenoids, progressive nitrous control, and much more. Terminator X comes fully loaded with base maps for common V8 engine combinations to get you out of the garage and on the road/track fast. The 3.5″ touch screen LCD handheld contains an easy to use calibration wizard as well as tuning and gauge display functions. Also included is Holley EFI’s industry-leading, easy to use software suite that allows full laptop access for advanced users.

Gone are the woes of modifying 20-year old engine harnesses as well as programming stock engine control units, with Holley EFI’s Terminator X / X Max Ford owners can now retrofit their rides with modern fuel injection plus the added creature comforts of late model transmission control.

Features: