JEGS Introduces Ford 9-Inch Truck Disc Brake Kit

By Chris McWilliams December 11, 2019

New from JEGS – the Ford 9-inch Truck Brake Kit. This kit is an easy bolt-on solution for upgrading your Pre-1987 Ford 9 in. rear-end light truck to disc brake performance. See more details below.

Official Release:

JEGS Ford 9 in. Truck Brake Kit is an easy bolt-on solution for upgrading your Pre-1987 Ford 9 in. rear-end light truck to disc brake performance. This kit provides all the brackets and flanges that fit the three most popular sizes of the 9 in. rear end (3 3/8 in. x 2 in., 3 1/2 in. x 2 3/8 in., 3 9/19 in. x 2 in.)

Features:

  • Rear Single Piston Calipers Loaded w/ D154 Pads
  • Braided Stainless Steel Brake Hoses
  • Mounting Hardware
  • E-Brake Cables
  • Brackets & Flanges to fit:
    • 3 3/8 in. x 2 in.
    • 3 1/2 in. x 2 3/8 in.
    • 3 9/19 in. x 2 in.
  • Drilled & Slotted Rotors Drilled 5 x 5.5 in. for 1/2 in. Studs

Article Sources

JEGS
(800) 345-4545

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading