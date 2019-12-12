JEGS Introduces Ford 9-Inch Truck Disc Brake Kit

New from JEGS – the Ford 9-inch Truck Brake Kit. This kit is an easy bolt-on solution for upgrading your Pre-1987 Ford 9 in. rear-end light truck to disc brake performance. See more details below.

Official Release:

JEGS Ford 9 in. Truck Brake Kit is an easy bolt-on solution for upgrading your Pre-1987 Ford 9 in. rear-end light truck to disc brake performance. This kit provides all the brackets and flanges that fit the three most popular sizes of the 9 in. rear end (3 3/8 in. x 2 in., 3 1/2 in. x 2 3/8 in., 3 9/19 in. x 2 in.)

Features:

