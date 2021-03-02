KBS Coatings’ Fuel Tank Cleaner and Sealer

Are you working on a project car that has been sitting in a field or in a garage for too long? If you are, we hope you are not planning to just fill the fuel tank and try to start the engine. Getting an engine to run after it’s been sitting for a while requires a methodical approach to restoring the bang, suck, blow. One area that you have to consider is the fuel system. If

If the car you’re working on has been sitting idle for a really long time, the fuel tank probably has rust coating its interior. To get rid of that rust, a fuel tank cleaner/sealer like KBS Coatings’ Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit contains everything you need to clean, prep, and permanently seal up to a 25-gallon fuel tank. We’re told the system will remove and stop rust on the inside of the tank as well as form a tough, fuel impervious coating that also seals small pinholes and seams. This three-step all-inclusive kit consists of KBS Klean to actually clean the tank, RustBlast to effectively etch the inside of the tank and dissolve rust, corrosion, metal oxides, and tarnish, and Gold Standard Tank Sealer, a single-component, ready-to-use coating to seal the fuel tank.

To begin the process of restoring the tank, KBS Klean prepares the inside of the tank with a clean surface and is a concentrated, water-based, biodegradable formula that is an excellent alternative to flammable solvents and hazardous chemicals. RustBlast etches the surface, removes surface rust, leaves a zinc-phosphate film, and provides an ideal surface profile for permanent adhesion of the included Gold Standard Tank Sealer.

The Tank Sealer’s rock-hard finish remains flexible to withstand vibration and repeated expansion and contraction of the tank. Other tank sealers are little more than paint or adhesive-type coatings that have poor sealing abilities, especially when exposed to today’s fuels. By using this all-inclusive, easy-to-use kit, you will have a tank that is permanently sealed to prevent the return of rust and corrosion as well as the resulting clogged fuel delivery systems.

