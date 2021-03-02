KBS Coatings’ Fuel Tank Cleaner and Sealer

By Randy Bolig March 02, 2021

Are you working on a project car that has been sitting in a field or in a garage for too long? If you are, we hope you are not planning to just fill the fuel tank and try to start the engine. Getting an engine to run after it’s been sitting for a while requires a methodical approach to restoring the bang, suck, blow. One area that you have to consider is the fuel system. If

If the car you’re working on has been sitting idle for a really long time, the fuel tank probably has rust coating its interior. To get rid of that rust, a fuel tank cleaner/sealer like KBS Coatings’ Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit contains everything you need to clean, prep, and permanently seal up to a 25-gallon fuel tank. We’re told the system will remove and stop rust on the inside of the tank as well as form a tough, fuel impervious coating that also seals small pinholes and seams. This three-step all-inclusive kit consists of KBS Klean to actually clean the tank, RustBlast to effectively etch the inside of the tank and dissolve rust, corrosion, metal oxides, and tarnish, and Gold Standard Tank Sealer, a single-component, ready-to-use coating to seal the fuel tank.

 

To begin the process of restoring the tank, KBS Klean prepares the inside of the tank with a clean surface and is a concentrated, water-based, biodegradable formula that is an excellent alternative to flammable solvents and hazardous chemicals. RustBlast etches the surface, removes surface rust, leaves a zinc-phosphate film, and provides an ideal surface profile for permanent adhesion of the included Gold Standard Tank Sealer.

The Tank Sealer’s rock-hard finish remains flexible to withstand vibration and repeated expansion and contraction of the tank. Other tank sealers are little more than paint or adhesive-type coatings that have poor sealing abilities, especially when exposed to today’s fuels. By using this all-inclusive, easy-to-use kit, you will have a tank that is permanently sealed to prevent the return of rust and corrosion as well as the resulting clogged fuel delivery systems.

For more information, click here to see more about the KBS Tank cleaning/sealing kit, or call (888) 531-4527.

More Sources

KBS Coatings
https://www.kbs-coatings.com/

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Still Racy After All These Years: Gas Ronda’s First A/FX Mustang

Video: X275 Mustang Cranks Out 2,303 HP On FuelTech’s Hub Dyno

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading