Liqui Moly’s Cera Tec Additive Reduces Engine Friction And Wear

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 04, 2025

Everyone wants their engine to run smoothly and last a long time, and battling internal friction and wear is key to achieving that. Liqui Moly promotes its Cera Tec oil additive as a high-tech way to provide extra protection using ceramic compounds. You simply add Cera Tec to your regular engine oil during an oil change. The company says the liquid contains tiny ceramic particles combined with chemical anti-wear agents.

These ingredients work together to coat internal metal surfaces, forming a slick, durable layer. This barrier helps prevent direct metal-on-metal contact, which is a major cause of wear, especially when starting a cold engine. Less friction generally means less heat generated and potentially improved efficiency as well.

Liqui Moly indicates Cera Tec works in the most typical four-stroke car and truck engines and handles turbos fine. They also approve its use in manual transmissions and some compressors. This covers a wide range of common passenger car and light truck powerplants. It mixes with standard motor oils and won’t harm modern emissions gear like catalytic converters or particulate filters.

However, be careful where you use it. Liqui Moly makes it clear: Do not put Cera Tec in anything with a wet clutch. That rules out almost all motorcycles. It’s also unsuitable for automatic transmissions and modern dual-clutch transmisisons. Using it in these could cause problems. Always double-check your vehicle type and transmission before using any oil additive.

One 300ml can treats a standard 3.0- to 5.0-liter oil capacity. While Liqui Moly mentions protection lasting up to 30,000 miles (50,000 km), adding it at each oil change provides continuous benefits.

Besides less wear, they say it helps the engine run smoother and offers some protection if the oil level gets critically low. Owners might notice a quieter idle or slightly improved throttle response as a side effect of reduced internal drag. Cutting down internal engine friction is always helpful for longevity. Preventative measures often contribute significantly to engine health.

For drivers with compatible vehicles – cars with standard engines and manual transmissions – looking for an extra measure of internal protection, Cera Tec presents a ceramic-based option designed to help keep engines running well over the long term.

Article Sources

Liqui Moly
https://www.liqui-moly.com/en/us/
(888) 665-9645

