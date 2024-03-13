Plug & Play Display With Fitech EFI And Dakota Digital Gauges

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig March 13, 2024

Installing fuel injection under the hood of a vintage car or truck has never been easier. Self-learning fuel systems and simple harness connections have made swapping to EFI a great way to modernize any vehicle. Now, fuel injection specialist, Fitech, and gauge innovator, Dakota Digital, have joined forces to create a plug-and-play integration between the two systems.

A Modular Marriage

With so many systems designed to improve the way our vehicles operate and how we communicate with them, the issue soon becomes finding a way to allow all these systems to communicate with each other. Thanks to this electronic, BIM module-centered marriage between Fitech and Dakota Digital, all of the benefits of each system are now joined together and easier to use and access.

The Dakota Digital module connects to the Fitech EFI system via a short plug-and-play harness. You can then set up your Fitech EFI through the handheld controller and make adjustments to your gauge's new information through Dakota Digital's handy App.

With the addition of Dakota Digital’s Fitech-specific bridge module, you’ll get direct communication between your Fitech fuel injection system and the additional information provided by Dakota Digital’s amazing gauge systems. The Dakota Digital BIM-series modules allow you to add up to an additional 16 readouts to your current Dakota Digital gauges.

fitech and dakota digital integration

By joining Fitech and Dakota Digital systems, your gauges can now show information such as shown in this chart.

This integration of Fitech and Dakota Digital centers around a specific module, designed to read the engine information from FiTech’s LS, TBI, and TCU kits. The BIM-01-2-FTCH module is a direct plug-in using the supplied two- or four-pin harness for a simple connection to the FiTech EFI system. The module is designed to decode the information provided by the FiTech ECU and supply this information to Dakota Digital’s VFD3 rev. G, VHX, RTX, and HDX control box instrument systems.

With this new integration of Fitech and Dakota Digital, you’ll have information from a bevy of gauges without having to find room to hang all the additional gauges. All this pertinent information will come through the applicable Dakota Digital gauges, which are designed to fit into the existing gauge bezels for your specific car or truck. Check out the video on this new Fitech and Dakota Digital integration and see how much more you can learn from your Dakota Digital gauges.

Article Sources

Fuel Injection Technology
https://fitechefi.com
(951) 340-2624
Dakota Digital Inc.
http://www.dakotadigital.com
800-593-4160
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading