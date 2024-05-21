Precursor To Power: Fueling Your 2015-2023 Ford F-150

With the exception of a few select models, such as the first- and second-generation Lightnings, the F-150 has never been a truck that many feared as a competitor. The heavy weight was more renowned for its ability to tow and cruise comfortably rather than outpace the lighter pony cars. However, everything changed when the perfect storm occurred with the introduction of the aluminum-bodied Ford F-150 in 2015. The potent performer Coyote engine in a lightweight truck paired with the 6R80 transmission, later upgraded to the 10R80, turned the truck into a menace on and off the track. Now, you can ensure that your fueling is on par with your performance with a complete DeatschWerks drop-in fuel system.

Fueling Your Needs

While the Coyote engine makes it easy to produce four-digit horsepower figures, and the transmissions can be built to handle it, the precursor to more power will always be in the fueling. Until now, most owners had to piecemeal their Ford F-150 fuel system together with various companies. Instead of the hodgepodge mixture of products, you can now order a complete fuel system from DeatschWerks that starts at the fuel tank and flows to the injectors.

Starting the kit is a billet triple fuel pump hanger that replaces the factory unit, allowing you to run up to three pumps. The adaptors will enable you to run the 39 mm pumps, such as the DW100, 200, 300, or the all-new 420, with each number specifying the liters per hour they can flow. Without the adapters, the standard 46 mm DW400 fuel pumps slide into place.

The kit is available without pumps or plumbing, but the complete kit includes internal fuel pump wiring, a plumbing kit, filter, and a fuel pressure regulator with a gauge. Additionally, you can purchase the fuel rails and properly sized injectors from DeatschWerks, making them a one-stop shop for all your fueling needs.

Lynchpin To Any Build

If you’re aiming to make your competition reconsider their vehicle choice, a forced-induction Coyote-powered truck will certainly make an impact. But remember, achieving this requires supporting modifications, with fueling being the crucial element in any high-horsepower build. Fortunately, you no longer need to piece together various products to achieve your goals. With DeatschWerks’ complete fuel system, reaching the finish line just got simpler.





