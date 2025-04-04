QA1 ’90-’93 Mustang Caster/Camber Plates Enable Easy Alignment

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong April 04, 2025

Aero Fox Mustang owners looking to fine-tune their front suspension geometry have a quality option from QA1. The suspension company created its Aluminum Caster/Camber Plates, designed specifically for 1990-93 Ford Mustangs. Manufactured directly at their facility in Lakeville, Minnesota, QA1 built these new plates from lightweight aluminum, offering noticeable weight savings compared to the factory steel plates – always a welcome benefit on performance-oriented builds.

 

CC112 Aluminum Caster Camber Plates by QA1

QA1 applied a durable anodized finish to the plates, which helps resist corrosion and provides a clean, upgraded look in the engine bay. The company set the MSRP at $305.95 for the pair.

The primary function of these plates is to allow owners or alignment technicians to make precise adjustments to the front suspension’s caster and camber settings. Dialing in these angles lets drivers optimize handling characteristics for street driving, autocross, or drag racing while also gaining better control over tire-wear patterns.

CC112 Aluminum Caster Camber Plates by QA1

To simplify the adjustment process, QA1 laser-engraves alignment reference marks directly onto the plates. QA1 also emphasized a straightforward, bolt-in installation design for these components, which makes it easier for DIY guys to install these new caster/ camber plates.

However, there’s a critical compatibility requirement. QA1 clearly stated that these (PN CC112) caster/camber plates work only exclusively with QA1 Proma Star Struts. They will not fit factory Mustang struts or struts offered by other aftermarket brands. This means the target customer for these caster/camber plates from QA1 either already has QA1 Proma Star struts on their 1990-93 Mustang or plans to install them concurrently. Make sure to check their website first regarding their Proma Star struts.

CC112 Aluminum Caster Camber Plates by QA1

Beyond the core function of alignment adjustment and weight savings, QA1 also suggested that these aluminum plates can contribute to a smoother ride and potentially reduce road noise compared to some other plate designs available.

For owners of 1990-93 Mustangs equipped with the compatible QA1 Proma Star struts, these new CC112 aluminum plates provide a dedicated tool for unlocking precise front-end alignment control. Getting the caster and camber angles just right remains fundamental for enhancing the handling dynamics and maximizing tire performance within the Fox Mustang’s suspension system. If you want to know more about its installation process, click here.

