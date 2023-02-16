Reborn Retro Blower Packs Positive-Displacement Power For Fox 5.0s

steveturner
By Steve Turner February 16, 2023

Long before positive-displacement superchargers became the factory’s choice for boosting limited-production performers, there was an aftermarket option for the Fox Body Mustang crowd. In 2023, that blower option is coming back and you can get on the waiting list to get one.

That option is the vaunted Kenne Bell supercharger for ’86-’93 Mustangs powered by a fuel-injected, pushrod 5.0-liter engine. The top-mount supercharger is designed to bolt-on a GT-40 or Cobra lower intake manifold and deliver six pounds of boost that yields a broad, torquey powerband. With an optional bypass, the kit is good for 9 psi on a six-rib drive belt.

Kenne Bell is rereleasing its 2.1-liter Twin-Screw supercharger kit for the ’86-’93 5.0-liter Mustang. The kit promises a flat torque curve, no-lag boost, and quiet operation. The blower will retail for $4,599 and it is shipping in April. (Photo Credit: Kenne Bell)

“With this kit, you can dramatically improve your Mustang’s performance, giving it a distinct edge over the competition. Plus, the included components are designed to work together, so you can rest assured that you have a reliable setup,” says the company. “So, if you’re looking to take your Mustang to the next level, this Fox-Body Supercharger Kit is the way to go!”

With period-correct Fox mods growing in popularity, the timing of the Kenne Bell Fox kit’s revival is spot on. The 50-state legal kit retails for $4,599 and it will be available in April. To get on the waiting list for the first batch of blowers, you can register right here.

Article Sources

Kenne Bell
https://kennebell.net
(909) 941-6646
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

