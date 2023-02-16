Long before positive-displacement superchargers became the factory’s choice for boosting limited-production performers, there was an aftermarket option for the Fox Body Mustang crowd. In 2023, that blower option is coming back and you can get on the waiting list to get one.

That option is the vaunted Kenne Bell supercharger for ’86-’93 Mustangs powered by a fuel-injected, pushrod 5.0-liter engine. The top-mount supercharger is designed to bolt-on a GT-40 or Cobra lower intake manifold and deliver six pounds of boost that yields a broad, torquey powerband. With an optional bypass, the kit is good for 9 psi on a six-rib drive belt.

“With this kit, you can dramatically improve your Mustang’s performance, giving it a distinct edge over the competition. Plus, the included components are designed to work together, so you can rest assured that you have a reliable setup,” says the company. “So, if you’re looking to take your Mustang to the next level, this Fox-Body Supercharger Kit is the way to go!”

With period-correct Fox mods growing in popularity, the timing of the Kenne Bell Fox kit’s revival is spot on. The 50-state legal kit retails for $4,599 and it will be available in April. To get on the waiting list for the first batch of blowers, you can register right here.