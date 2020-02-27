SCT X4 Power Flash Programmer Now Supports 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3L

By Chris McWilliams February 27, 2020

New from SCT – their X4 Power Flash programmer now supports 2020 Mustang 2.3L. This programmer has dyno proven tune files that increase horsepower and torque. See more details below.

Official Release:

With a HUGE Backlit display, the SCT X4 Power Flash makes it EASY to read the Real Time Vehicle Data, view popular sensor data such as EGT, Air / Fuel Ratio or any other 0-5 Volt source! The X4 Power Flash arrives Pre-Loaded with DYNO Proven tune files that INCREASE HORSEPOWER and TORQUE. Stores up to 10 custom tune files created by your local SCT Custom Tuning Dealer.

Features:

  • Built-In Wifi for easy updates
  • Clearing DTCs
  • Data Logging
  • Dual Analog Inputs
  • Easy Restoration Back to Stock
  • Full Color Backlit LCD Display
  • Holds up to 10 Custom Tunes
  • Increases Horsepower & Torque!
  • Installs Quickly & Easily
  • Most Popular Vehicles Supported
  • Stores 20 Custom Tunes
  • USB Interface Cable Included
  • User Adjustable Vehicle Parameters

Article Sources

SCT Performance
https://www.sctflash.com
(407) 776-2667

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

