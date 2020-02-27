SCT X4 Power Flash Programmer Now Supports 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3L

New from SCT – their X4 Power Flash programmer now supports 2020 Mustang 2.3L. This programmer has dyno proven tune files that increase horsepower and torque. See more details below.

Official Release:

With a HUGE Backlit display, the SCT X4 Power Flash makes it EASY to read the Real Time Vehicle Data, view popular sensor data such as EGT, Air / Fuel Ratio or any other 0-5 Volt source! The X4 Power Flash arrives Pre-Loaded with DYNO Proven tune files that INCREASE HORSEPOWER and TORQUE. Stores up to 10 custom tune files created by your local SCT Custom Tuning Dealer.

