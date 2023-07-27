STX Shifter Sets Standard For Smooth Shifting

Silver Sport Transmissions proudly presents their line of STX short throw shifters, and they aren’t exaggerating when they claim it is “smooth as butter, quick as lightning.” These shifters offer an impressive reduction in travel, ensuring effortless and precise gear changes.

Unlike the stock and many aftermarket manual shifters with longer throws, the new STX shifter provides a crisp flip-of-a-switch-like experience while moving through the gears. The STX shifter kit is a convenient bolt-on, plug-and-play shifter compatible with Borg Warner and TREMEC TKO, TKX, Magnum, T5/T45, and T56 fourth-generation gearboxes.

Race Or Street

For both racing and street applications, the short throw shifter enables speed and precision, allowing drivers to shift gears quickly and effortlessly while keeping their focus on the road ahead and smoothly navigating corners, without having to think through the shifting pattern. This feature proves particularly beneficial for those who employ power shifting techniques.











Silver Sport has been a pioneer in researching and developing TREMEC overdrive conversion kits since 1995. For classic cars incorporating TREMEC manual transmissions, the STX Shifter serves as a significant upgrade.

With an in-house team of skilled engineers, Silver Sport optimized the performance of the billet aluminum components in these shifters. “The shifters feature a short throw with positive crisp shifts, a double trunnion design, easy return to neutral with dual biasing springs for better 2-3 shifts in the TKO. They don’t leak and have all steel, billet aluminum components,” Misty McComas, Marketing Manager at Silver Sport Transmissions explains.

The STX shifters boast a double trunnion design, which consists of two halves connected by two metal trunnions on each side. These halves have hollow spherical bodies with openings in the center to allow transmission fluid to pass through. The two halves are securely held together by bolts or screws and sealed by O-rings. The primary purpose of this double trunnion design is to enhance stability during operation as the two halves can move independently from each other.



Redefine Your Driving Experience

If shortening your shift throws with a more precise shifter is something you’re looking for, then check out the Silver Sport Transmissions’ STX Shifter and all the other associated products the company offers. As an added bonus, you can get a 10-percent discount towards an STX Shifter during ordering when you mention this article!

