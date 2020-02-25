Summit Now Offering Aldan American Road Comp Coilover Systems

New from Summit – they are now offering Aldan American Road Comp coilover systems. Thes systems replace your factory shocks and springs with drastically improved handling and ride quality. See more details below.
Official Release:
Aldan American Road Comp coilover systems are hand-built in the USA to replace your factory shocks and springs with drastically improved handling and ride quality. These kits are designed for specific vehicle applications and offer shock bodies crafted from lightweight, high-strength, CNC-machined 6061 T-6 billet aluminum. They’re matched with high-tensile chrome silicon steel coil springs for strong, consistent performance. A black powdercoat provides added durability and a pleasing appearance. The coilover shocks ship fully assembled and are factory serviceable by Aldan American. You can order a pair for either the front or rear suspension, or a complete set for the entire vehicle.
Applications
- 1955-57 Chevy
- 1958-96 Chevy/Olds/Pontiac full size passenger car
- 1964-77 GM A-body
- 1967-81 Camaro/Firebird
- 1968-79 GM X-body
- 1978-88 GM A-/G-body
- 1962-82 and 1997-2013 Corvette
- 1962-98 Chevy C10 and C1500
- 1964.5-73 Mustang
- 1953-83 Ford F-100
Features:
- Ride-height adjustable coilover shocks so you can set the car’s stance wherever you like, up to two inches in front and three inches in the rear
- Nitrogen gas-charged shocks with multiple damping positions so you can adjust them for the handling and ride quality you want
- Shocks are factory-serviceable and rebuildable for greatly extended shock life
- Systems use the OEM shock and spring mounting locations for an easy bolt-on installation that maintains the factory suspension geometry
- All components manufactured in the USA