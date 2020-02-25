Summit Now Offering Aldan American Road Comp Coilover Systems

New from Summit – they are now offering Aldan American Road Comp coilover systems. Thes systems replace your factory shocks and springs with drastically improved handling and ride quality. See more details below.

Official Release:

Aldan American Road Comp coilover systems are hand-built in the USA to replace your factory shocks and springs with drastically improved handling and ride quality. These kits are designed for specific vehicle applications and offer shock bodies crafted from lightweight, high-strength, CNC-machined 6061 T-6 billet aluminum. They’re matched with high-tensile chrome silicon steel coil springs for strong, consistent performance. A black powdercoat provides added durability and a pleasing appearance. The coilover shocks ship fully assembled and are factory serviceable by Aldan American. You can order a pair for either the front or rear suspension, or a complete set for the entire vehicle.

Applications

1955-57 Chevy

1958-96 Chevy/Olds/Pontiac full size passenger car

1964-77 GM A-body

1967-81 Camaro/Firebird

1968-79 GM X-body

1978-88 GM A-/G-body

1962-82 and 1997-2013 Corvette

1962-98 Chevy C10 and C1500

1964.5-73 Mustang

1953-83 Ford F-100

Features: