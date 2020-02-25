Summit Now Offering Aldan American Road Comp Coilover Systems

By Chris McWilliams February 24, 2020

New from Summit – they are now offering Aldan American Road Comp coilover systems. Thes systems replace your factory shocks and springs with drastically improved handling and ride quality. See more details below.

Official Release:

Aldan American Road Comp coilover systems are hand-built in the USA to replace your factory shocks and springs with drastically improved handling and ride quality. These kits are designed for specific vehicle applications and offer shock bodies crafted from lightweight, high-strength, CNC-machined 6061 T-6 billet aluminum. They’re matched with high-tensile chrome silicon steel coil springs for strong, consistent performance. A black powdercoat provides added durability and a pleasing appearance. The coilover shocks ship fully assembled and are factory serviceable by Aldan American. You can order a pair for either the front or rear suspension, or a complete set for the entire vehicle.

Applications

  • 1955-57 Chevy
  • 1958-96 Chevy/Olds/Pontiac full size passenger car
  • 1964-77 GM A-body
  • 1967-81 Camaro/Firebird
  • 1968-79 GM X-body
  • 1978-88 GM A-/G-body
  • 1962-82 and 1997-2013 Corvette
  • 1962-98 Chevy C10 and C1500
  • 1964.5-73 Mustang
  • 1953-83 Ford F-100

Features:

  • Ride-height adjustable coilover shocks so you can set the car’s stance wherever you like, up to two inches in front and three inches in the rear
  • Nitrogen gas-charged shocks with multiple damping positions so you can adjust them for the handling and ride quality you want
  • Shocks are factory-serviceable and rebuildable for greatly extended shock life
  • Systems use the OEM shock and spring mounting locations for an easy bolt-on installation that maintains the factory suspension geometry
  • All components manufactured in the USA

Article Sources

Summit Racing Equipment
https://www.summitracing.com/
(800) 230-3030

More Sources

Aldan American
https://aldanamerican.com
(310) 834-7478

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Summit Racing Now Offering Slapper-Style CalTracs Traction Bars

Choosing Coilovers: Do You Know Which Is Best For Your Car?

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading