Summit Now Offering Vision Wheel American Muscle 148 Shift Wheels

New from Summit – they are now offering Vision Wheel American Muscle 148 Shift Wheels. These wheels add a modern touch to the classic five-slot wheel. See more details below.

Vision Wheel American Muscle 148 Shift Wheels add a modern touch to the classic five-slot wheel. The one-piece aluminum wheels have a satin gray finish and those classic “D” holes accented with machined faces, plus a machined outer lip for an extra touch of class.

Vision Wheel American Muscle 148 Shift Wheels are compatible with tire pressure monitoring sensors (TPMS) for use on modern muscle cars and trucks. The center cap is included.

15” Sizes

15 x 5.5 with 5 x 4.75 bolt pattern

15 x 7 with 5 x 4.5/114.3mm, 5 x 4.75, 5 x 120.65mm bolt patterns

15 x 8 with 5 x 4.5/114.3mm, 5 x 4.75, 5 x 5, 5 x 120.65mm, 5 x 127mm bolt patterns

17” Sizes

17 x 8 with 5 x 4.5/114.3mm, 5 x 4.75, 5 x 5, 5 x 120.65mm bolt patterns

Features: