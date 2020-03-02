Summit Racing Now Offering Mr. Mustang First-Gen Restoration Parts

New from Summit – they are now offering Mr. Mustang Restoration Parts for First-Gen Mustangs. They are high-quality Mustang restoration parts, including items that are hard to find or not available anywhere else. See more details below.

Official Release:

A first-generation Ford Mustang is a great choice for a restoration project. There are lots of them out there, and virtually every part you need has been reproduced. Mr. Mustang, for example, makes high-quality Mustang restoration parts, including items that are hard to find or not available anywhere else. Summit Racing carries over 1,200 Mr. Mustang restoration parts including these:

Deluxe Front Suspension Rebuild Kits

Now you can get everything you need to set your Mustang’s handling and steering to factory new in one kit. It includes lower control arms with ball joints installed; upper ball joints; idler arm; front sway bar end links; tie rod end links; inner and outer tie rod ends; and tie rod tubes.

Applications

1965-66 with six-cylinder and manual steering

1965-66 with V8 and manual steering

1968-69 Mustang with power steering, 3- or 4-bolt upper ball joints

Gauge Feed Wiring Harnesses for 1965 Mustang

Is your gauge wiring harness more splices and electrical tape than actual wire? Replace it with a brand new Mr. Mustang harness. They have the correct connectors, wire gauge, and wire color coding as OEM, and Mr. Mustang even applies the correct tape wrap.

Gas Tank Kits

These kits have everything you need to replace your leaky, corroded factory gas tank–zinc-plated steel tank with drain plug; sending unit; filler neck, hose, and clamps; and mounting hardware. Kits for 1971-73 Mustang have tank straps.

Applications

1964-68, 16 gallon tank

1969, 20 gallon tank

1970, 22 gallon tank, no evaporation emissions system

1971-73 with six-cylinder or small block V8, 22 gallon tank

1971-73 with 429, 22 gallon tank

Side Mirrors

These manually-operated die-cast mirrors are direct replacements for your dinged-up factory mirrors, and come with gaskets and hardware. They’re ideal for adding a passenger side mirror if your Mustang doesn’t have one.

Applications

1965-66, round

1967-68, square

