Summit Racing Now Offering Mr. Mustang First-Gen Restoration Parts

Official Release:
A first-generation Ford Mustang is a great choice for a restoration project. There are lots of them out there, and virtually every part you need has been reproduced. Mr. Mustang, for example, makes high-quality Mustang restoration parts, including items that are hard to find or not available anywhere else. Summit Racing carries over 1,200 Mr. Mustang restoration parts including these:
Deluxe Front Suspension Rebuild Kits
Now you can get everything you need to set your Mustang’s handling and steering to factory new in one kit. It includes lower control arms with ball joints installed; upper ball joints; idler arm; front sway bar end links; tie rod end links; inner and outer tie rod ends; and tie rod tubes.
Applications
- 1965-66 with six-cylinder and manual steering
- 1965-66 with V8 and manual steering
- 1968-69 Mustang with power steering, 3- or 4-bolt upper ball joints
Gauge Feed Wiring Harnesses for 1965 Mustang
Is your gauge wiring harness more splices and electrical tape than actual wire? Replace it with a brand new Mr. Mustang harness. They have the correct connectors, wire gauge, and wire color coding as OEM, and Mr. Mustang even applies the correct tape wrap.
Gas Tank Kits
These kits have everything you need to replace your leaky, corroded factory gas tank–zinc-plated steel tank with drain plug; sending unit; filler neck, hose, and clamps; and mounting hardware. Kits for 1971-73 Mustang have tank straps.
Applications
- 1964-68, 16 gallon tank
- 1969, 20 gallon tank
- 1970, 22 gallon tank, no evaporation emissions system
- 1971-73 with six-cylinder or small block V8, 22 gallon tank
- 1971-73 with 429, 22 gallon tank
Side Mirrors
These manually-operated die-cast mirrors are direct replacements for your dinged-up factory mirrors, and come with gaskets and hardware. They’re ideal for adding a passenger side mirror if your Mustang doesn’t have one.
Applications
- 1965-66, round
- 1967-68, square
