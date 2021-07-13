TMI Products Launches New 60 Inch Deluxe Bench Seat

TMI Products Inc., announced today the release of the 60-inch Deluxe Bench Seat, an all-new design that took over two years of development. It is a combination of the best qualities of a bench seat, mixed with the comfort and functionality of bucket seats with a center console and a storage area.

“The new Deluxe Bench Seat has the best of both worlds, bucket seats in a bench layout with form and function. The classic bucket seat styling combined with a nice and wide armrest with two cup holders, integrated storage, with the addition of a third seat, what more could you ask for? It’s truly a Deluxe Bench Seat.” Says Ross Berlanga, Marketing Director at TMI.

What more could you ask for? It’s truly a Deluxe Bench Seat. – Ross Berlanga, TMI Products

Developed as an entirely new product that does not share any designs with any existing TMI bench seat, the inspiration for the Deluxe Bench was in response to requests made by customers for a bench seat that had all of the functionality, comfort, and storage of a pair of bucket seats with a console.

Designed By Customer Request

TMI is directly responding to customer requests and developed a product that would fit their needs. The result was a seat option that had all the nostalgia of a bench they remembered from classic vehicles, with all the features that modern buckets offer.

“You get the best of both worlds with one seat choice! The 60-inch Deluxe Bench has the luxury of bolstered bucket-style seats with the added features of two cup holders and storage, and with one quick flip it turns into a three-person bench seat!” says Jimmy Pearce, Senior Sales Manager at TMI.

This 60-inch Deluxe Bench will be available for purchase on 7/8/2021 and can be ordered directly through TMI starting at an MSRP of $3298.98. For more information, and to see the differences in patterns and colors, visit www.TMIProducts.com.