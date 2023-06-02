Every year on the third Sunday of June, fathers everywhere are honored for the special role they play in their children’s and family’s lives. If you are a regular reader of this awesome website, you might be familiar with our gear guides. Last year for our Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide, we covered Off-Road Gear, Tools For The Trail, and Camp Upgrades. For this round, we are focusing on Fathers Day essentials with a close look at garage gear, wearable gear, tech gear, camping gear, and survival necessities. We also have a bonus essential for all of the new fathers out there.

So if you are that new dad, a seasoned father figure, a salty old man, or know someone who is, read on and enjoy this edition of the Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide.

Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide: Garage Gear Essentials

We all know that dads can be very particular about what goes down in “his garage”. After all, it might just be his one sanctuary to escape to, er I mean devote some time towards that next project. No matter how the garage space serves your pops, it probably could use some attention and some new gear. On this list of Fathers Day garage gifts are useful items and essentials that could elevate his garage game to the next level.

Slime Garage Inflation Station

Every garage should be equipped with an air compressor system. The Slime Garage Inflation Station looks like a deluxe little system designed to do it all, quickly and easily. I have been using Slime products for years. Besides the staple line of sealants, they now have a really solid lineup of other useful items.

The Slime Garage Inflation Station is one of them and a smart buy for only $69.99. It offers a 20-foot extra-long coil hose, a powerful motor for super-fast inflation, and easy to read digital display. This is a perfect garage gift to set your dad up for success. It is so easy to use, he will not mind the dozens of chores that are sure to follow like airing up auto tires, bicycles, inflatables, rafts, mattresses, balls, and all other items.

Slime Garage Inflation Station Key Features:

Airs up everything! Cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, lawn and garden equipment, ATVs/UTVs, trailers, toys, inflatables, and more.

Easy read dial gauge (0-60 psi) located near the source of your tire, so you can monitor pressure while you inflate.

Mounts on your garage wall and powered by your 120-volt home outlet.

Extra-long extended hose (20 feet) reaches even your items in the driveway.

Compact size (7 inches long x 4 inches wide) fits neatly on your garage wall, ready for action and never in the way.

Quick connect air hose head for easy connection to your tire.

Inflates a standard car tire from flat to full in 6 minutes.

Power cord is 6 feet in length.

Includes multi-purpose air adapters for rafts, balls, and other inflatables.

On/off button.

Tire sensor safe.

Optima Batteries 12V Performance Charger and Battery Maintainer

Most dudes know what it is like to have struggled with an ill-performing battery. The OPTIMA Batteries Digital 1200 Battery Charger is capable of solving these problems before they become problematic.

Designed as both a battery charger and maintainer, it works perfectly on high-performance AGM batteries but also has enhanced charging capabilities that can also be used with all traditional types of 12-volt lead-acid batteries. This includes applications for automotive, motorcycle, marine, tractor, power sports, RVs, and more.

For $259.99 it provides more than just a charge. It also recovers deeply discharged batteries and helps extend battery life. With an easy-to-read, bright, backlit LCD gauge that displays battery charging, fill rate, mode settings, and fault messages, this charger offers one of the best user interfaces.

GEARWRENCH Hand Tools

If your pops ever spends any time in the garage, I will put money down that he could use, or would very much want, some nice hand tools to add to his toolbox. GEARWRENCH expanded the 90T family with Double Flex GearBox Ratchets and Reversible Ratcheting Wrenches.

A four-piece set of the ratches will set you back about $110 and you can pick up a twelve-piece set of ratcheting wrenches for $210.

90-Tooth 12 Point SAE GearBox Double Flex Ratcheting Wrench Set Key Features:

90-tooth ratcheting mechanism delivers a 4-degree swing arch for improved access.

Head flexes through 180 degrees for adjustable access angle.

Off-corner loading reduces fastener rounding.

Longer beam for improved reach and better leverage.

Improved beam ergonomics for increased comfort.

Large color markings for easy size identification.

Professional, full-polish chrome.

Exceeds ASME torque performance requirements.

90-Tooth 12 Point Metric Reversible Ratcheting Wrench Set Key Features:

Professional 90-tooth gear requires only 4 degrees of swing arc to turn a fastener.

Low-profile reverse lever quickly switches from forward to reverse without removing the wrench.

15-degree offset box end increases clearance and reduces injury potential.

Off-corner loading on both open and closed ends significantly reduces the risk of fastener rounding.

High visibility ink in size stamping for faster identification.

Meets or exceeds ASME and ANSI specifications.

Ultimate Fathers Day Garage Gifts

And there you have it! This edition of the Ultimate Fathers Day Gift Guide is concluded with garage gear essentials. We know there are a lot of items out there to choose from. There is no possible way to cover it all, but we did our best to select high-quality items that will last a lifetime. Stay tuned this week for several more installments on wearable gear, tech gear, camping gear, and survival necessities. We hope this list of Fathers Day garage gifts inspires future gear upgrades for yourself and the big guy.