Wilson Manifolds New 4500 V-band Billet Elbow for Big Boost

Wilson Manifolds’ new billet elbow offers the most effective way to connect their performance, single-bore throttle bodies to 4500 series intake manifolds. This elbow from Wilson Manifolds features a computer-enhanced transition from the throttle body to the intake manifold plenum, optimizing airflow and distribution. Each elbow is precisely CNC-machined to fit respective throttle body sizes.
This specific elbow is crafted to connect its 123mm billet throttle body (PN 471123V) to a 4500 series intake manifold and employs a V-Band mechanism for secure attachment. Thank BIG boost! Wilson provides a V-Band completion kit, allowing you to purchase the entire set in one location.
- 4500 Flange Billet Elbow
- 123mm V-Band Throttle Body
- Divider to enhance distribution under boost
- Two Burst Panel spacers integrated into elbow (4.25 X 2.50-ich are included with exterior frame and bolts for burst panel)
- Block-off plate available
- 3 – 1/8-inch NPT ports in rear of elbow