Wilson Manifolds New 4500 V-band Billet Elbow for Big Boost

dragzine
By dragzine October 18, 2024

Wilson Manifolds’ new billet elbow offers the most effective way to connect their performance, single-bore throttle bodies to 4500 series intake manifolds. This elbow from Wilson Manifolds features a computer-enhanced transition from the throttle body to the intake manifold plenum, optimizing airflow and distribution. Each elbow is precisely CNC-machined to fit respective throttle body sizes.

billet elbow

This specific elbow is crafted to connect its 123mm billet throttle body (PN 471123V) to a 4500 series intake manifold and employs a V-Band mechanism for secure attachment. Thank BIG boost! Wilson provides a V-Band completion kit, allowing you to purchase the entire set in one location.

  • 4500 Flange Billet Elbow
  • 123mm V-Band Throttle Body
  • Divider to enhance distribution under boost
  • Two Burst Panel spacers integrated into elbow (4.25 X 2.50-ich are included with exterior frame and bolts for burst panel)
  • Block-off plate available
  • 3 – 1/8-inch NPT ports in rear of elbow

Article Sources

Wilson Manifolds
https://www.wilsonmanifolds.com
(954) 771-6216
dragzine

About the author

dragzine

Dragzine® delivers the hard-hitting news, rumors, and event coverage that drag racers crave from NHRA, IHRA, NMCA, PDRA, Outlaw, and Drag Radial events, not to mention videos, in-depth car features, tech articles, and interviews. It’s drag racing — 24 hours a day! Our goal is to deliver to you the quickest news and insights in the drag racing world. You’ll also find some of the best technical content on the web — from installations, dyno tests, project vehicles and more.
Read My Articles

