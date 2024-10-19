Wilson Manifolds New 4500 V-band Billet Elbow for Big Boost

Wilson Manifolds’ new billet elbow offers the most effective way to connect their performance, single-bore throttle bodies to 4500 series intake manifolds. This elbow from Wilson Manifolds features a computer-enhanced transition from the throttle body to the intake manifold plenum, optimizing airflow and distribution. Each elbow is precisely CNC-machined to fit respective throttle body sizes.

This specific elbow is crafted to connect its 123mm billet throttle body (PN 471123V) to a 4500 series intake manifold and employs a V-Band mechanism for secure attachment. Thank BIG boost! Wilson provides a V-Band completion kit, allowing you to purchase the entire set in one location.