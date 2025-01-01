ProCharger’s Accessory Drive Turns Small-Block Fords Boost-Ready

As Ford enthusiasts continue to elevate the execution of their projects, there is a growing demand for top-notch products to round out those builds. When it comes to spinning the accessories, the front-end accessory drive deployed on the fuel-injected 5.0-liter engine found in Fox Mustang is a go-to, but those parts aren’t as common as they once were.

If a guy does want to add a ProCharger later, the blower and supercharger bracket are 100 percent separate… — Erik Radzins, ProCharger

Fortunately, the crew at ProCharger are experts at creating drive systems for their superchargers, so they used that knowledge to create the Modular Serpentine Accessory Drive for small-block Ford. Meant to drive the factory accessories, the modularity of the system adds the ability — as you might suspect — to bolt on a ProCharger immediately or in the future.

“This is a Blueprint engine here. They sell a turn-key, ready-to-rock-and-roll small-block Ford, and that was kind of our trigger mechanism. These guys and a couple of other engine manufacturers, the Ford crate motor program, and all that,” Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, explained. “So, guys were like, ‘Hey, we’re tired of going to the junkyard, looking for Fox-body accessories, or scouring Amazon and Rock Auto.’ Especially if they wanted to put air conditioning on it because the air conditioning bracket was actually getting hard to find, so they’re like, ‘Hey, you guys already make like the serpentine kits for other vehicles? Why don’t you guys do it?’”

As a result, the base system includes the alternator bracket, alternator pulley, crank pulley, water pump pulley, serpentine belt, and belt tensioner. If you want full accessories, the air conditioning compressor bracket, air conditioning pulley cover, power steering pump bracket, and power steering pump pulley are all options. Likewise, the ProCharger head unit of your choosing — from a P-1SC to an F-2 — is an option, as are the needed parts to set up the supercharger, including the intercooler, bypass valve, belt, tensioner, tubing, and more.

“We actually switched and put the air conditioning on the passenger side since your airbox, and everything is on the passenger side. It’s a lot easier to route power lines to the alternator. They’re, you know, power lines are flexible, a lot of guys already have the battery in their trunks,” Erik explained. “So it just worked out a lot cleaner and tighter. The power steering is still on there, and again, if a guy does want to add a ProCharger later, the blower and supercharger bracket are 100 percent separate, as is the mounting point on the front of the engine.”

Available in black, polished, or standard satin finishes, the ProCharger modular accessory drive system doesn’t include the actual accessories. To round out the system, the company recommends a stock or aftermarket balancer for an ’86-’93 Mustang, a six-rib Sanden SD7 air conditioning compressor, a Tuff Stuff 4517 or Ford 3G alternator, a Tuff Stuff 6170 power steering pump, and a stock or aftermarket ’86-’93 Mustang water pump.





ProCharger’s Modular Serpentine Accessory Drive systems carry a starting price of $2,199, but the pricing varies based on the selected options. If this system looks like the ticket for your Ford small-block build, you can configure and order your accessory drive by following this link.