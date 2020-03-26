Quick Hit: Performance Distributors’ Ford 3.5L EcoBoost SOS Coils

Are you looking for more power in your 3.5-liter Ford EcoBoost engine? Then take a look at SOS Coils from Performance Distributors. Whether you need extra grunt or more speed, these coils are right for the job. Traditionally, performance coils target the higher range of your engine’s torque and horsepower curve. While this might be useful for highway drag races, it’s not the most practical.

As a result, Performance Distributors decided to manufacture EcoBoost SOS Coils that give you power where you need it. This is done by enhancing the coil windings and increasing voltage output over stock coils. The advantage of this decision is increased engine efficiency. SOS (Sultans of Spark) coils provide faster starting, smoother idle, and improved acceleration.

3.5-liter EcoBoost SOS coils are easy to install and can be done in under two hours with basic hand tools. Each coil also comes with a one-year warranty, so you’ll never have to sweat a faulty coil. SOS coils are sold individually or in packs of six.

“The EcoBoost SOS Coils work on Ford F-150s, Explorers, Expeditions, even Police Interceptors,” says Steve Davis, owner of Performance Distributors. “Whether you’re going off-road or just running down the freeway, the SOS coils will put some zap in your motor.”

So if you’d like to increase your 3.5 L EcoBoost’s performance and efficiency, look no further than SOS coils from Performance Distributors. Check out the Performance Distributors website and Facebook page for more information.