Radford Racing Offers Trans Am Racing Program with Genuine TA2 Cars

Radford Racing School announced the debut of a Trans Am Racing program making it the only school in the U.S. to offer such a racing experience. The new Trans Am program was developed in collaboration with legendary driver development coach and champion NASCAR and Xfinity Series racer Chris Cook, who has trained some of the world’s greatest drivers including Tony Stewart, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, and Johnny O’Connell, a four-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The new program features late-model TA2 racecars that are offered by Chris Cook Performance through Tom Nelson Motorsports. The first Trans Am Racing program at Radford Racing School kicks off on November 1.

“We’re pumped to break new ground as the only school in the country to offer this type of Trans Am racing program,” said Mike Kessler, general manager of Radford Racing School. “It’s a natural extension of our current courses and is a part of our expansion as a world-class high-performance driving school. Working with Chris, we designed this program for both novice enthusiasts looking to experience the raw performance of a TA2 racecar and professional drivers who want additional training. We’re so excited to add this amazing racing series to our curriculum.”

Making its way onto the racing scene in the late 1960s, the Trans Am series was created by the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and pits American automakers against each other on the road racing circuit. All cars are based on current production sedans, like the Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, among others. All TA2 racecars used in the Radford Racing School Trans Am program are provided by Chris Cook Performance through Tom Nelson Motorsports.

Each TA2 racecar features a full tube-frame chassis with no electronic steering, ABS, or traction control, and delivers an unmatched, raw driving experience from a 500+ horsepower engine and 4-speed manual transmission. The Trans Am Series is experiencing a surge in interest from around the world.

The new Trans Am Racing program at Radford Racing School includes classroom time that covers important fundamentals and techniques. Students become familiar with the racetrack in a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat through safety training and lead-and-follow exercises. Once familiar with the track, students have fitted to a TA2 racecar and complete 10 to 50 laps, based on their program option.

“Trans Am is the fastest growing driving series in the country,” said Chris Cook. “Earlier this month Tom Nelson Motorsports, who is providing the TA2 racecars for our Radford Racing School program, clenched the Pirelli West Coast Championship, adding to the team’s growing presence in the Trans Am circuit. We’re bringing that championship spirit to Chandler, where every enthusiast will have a chance to experience the adrenaline that comes from racing a true TA2 racecar. It will also be the ideal way for pro drivers to get some invaluable training time on a legendary track at an accessible price, with world-class instructors.”

Founded in 1968, the Radford Racing School, located in Chandler, Ariz., is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world. It is also the Official High Performance Driving School of Dodge SRT. The school maintains over 80 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs, and open-wheel formula cars, as well as gas-powered go-karts. For more information about the school, go here.