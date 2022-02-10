Ranger Raptor Teased As New Raptor Variant From Ford Performance

Ford Performance has been on a Raptor roll lately after the release of their Bronco Raptor. Their 1-2-3 win at the King of the Hammers in the 4600 Stock Class only proves their point. As the off-road segment explodes with enthusiasts worldwide, Ford has been on the cutting edge to create a product to match the needs. In a recent teaser, Ford Performance announced yet another Raptor variant with the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor. This new Ranger Raptor will be revealed through their Ford of Europe site.

In America, the Ford Ranger had much of its thunder stolen when the Ford Maverick was introduced, however, the overseas market is still in love with Ford’s midsize truck offering. Their appreciation was enhanced even more after details of this new Ranger showcased a variety of diesel engine options, chassis changes, and added new technology packages

So, what makes this Ranger Raptor prototype different from the normal Ranger? Well, we’ll have to wait until February 22nd for those details, but in the past the Raptor nomenclature has hosted a grab bag of Ford Performance upgrades relating to suspension, chassis, and off-road handling. Ford Performance offered minimal insight into the matter saying, “The Next-Gen Ranger Raptor has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher hardware to create the most advanced Ranger ever.”

While Ford Performance was tight–lipped about the new Ranger Raptor details, they had no problem showcasing it tearing through desert terrain for some stellar aerial shots. While information is currently embargoed, the biggest topic will be what powers this midsized and off-road capable truck. The fact that Ford of Europe will be handling the revealing, is sure to stir the pot even more.

Don’t rush to your local Ford dealer just yet though, as this wouldn’t be the first time a Ranger Raptor variant was introduced overseas and never made it stateside. However, with the growing market segmentation that Ford has been doing on the truck side, I wouldn’t be surprised to see one on the streets of America in the coming years.

If you are interested in what this new Ranger Raptor will be, check back with us on February 22nd 2022 for more details.