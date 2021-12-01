New Ranger Will Make It To The States With Three Diesel Options!

It has been 11 or more years since the Ford Ranger mid-size truck was reborn and Ford is finally redoing it. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, it seemed like every once in a while, there was always that question. Will there be a new one? Where will it be? Also, can it please have a diesel option? I come bearing good news. Yes, it can.

Initially launching in Australia, the newest Ranger offers new features that we think you might be excited about. Typically, you think of a smaller truck like the rest of the models but the changes are offering a Maverick-Esque look, as Adrian from Motor1 said. With all-new plastics on the nose, C-shaped LED headlights, and an even larger body, we’re in for a treat.

What Is Different And Why?

The Ranger’s wheelbase has been extended by 50-mm (nearly two inches) for more legroom for the three passengers riding in the backseat. This was made possible by moving the front wheels forward by the same amount which resulted in the Ranger being more agile off-road. Also, the front needed to be widened and deepened with the hydro-formed structure so engineers had plenty of room to fit in a larger V6 turbo diesel engine, which is one of the engine options available we’re most excited about. Obviously.

It isn’t news that the Rangers overseas have featured a diesel engine, but the old 2.5-liter engine is being replaced with a new V6 turbo diesel that measures out to 3.0-liters. Although output numbers haven’t been provided, the Ranger will inevitably have more juice than before. “Trucks feel a lot bigger when they are equipped with a bigger engine,” said Pritika Maharaj, Ranger Program Manager. “For reference, the Power Stroke available fo the full-size F-150 produces 250-horsepower and 440 lb-ft f torque.”

Is that the only diesel option? No. There will also be a pair of engines that are options that will both be 2.0-liters. Although each engine is the same, one will feature a single turbocharger while the latter will have a pair of them. Depending on the engine under the hood, Rangers will feature either a 10-speed automatic transmission or a manual, six-speed.

When And Where?

Availability will depend on the market demand. Ford will assemble the 2022 Ranger from early next year in Thailand and South Africa in Extended Cab and Super Cab bodies. Europeans won’t be able to order these until late 2022. As for the United States, per a Ford spokesperson, they will disclose details about North American availability at a later date.

The way I take that is that it is happening we just can’t confirm when. These light, mid-size trucks are popping up everywhere and they are pretty exciting. It would be really cool to set up a gauntlet challenge between them all. Towing payloads, trailers, fuel mileage, off-road, etc. Are you excited about diesel Rangers in the States? Let us know in the comments below.