Rare 1968 Shelby GT500 Spotted Is Now Listed Online

My 14-year-old son pointed out a Mustang that drove past the market parking lot we were in. You see, ever since he was gifted my dad’s 1966 Mustang, he’s developed a hyper-focus for identifying every Mustang with the correct generational naming. However, this time was different. Instead of saying Fox Body or the more commonly sighted S550, he simply rushed out the words, “Dad, Mustang!”

My eyes glanced up, and lo and behold, the markings of a 60s Shelby GT500 passed by us. As I swiftly distributed the frozen sugar-filled drinks to each kid in the truck, marking the end of another school week, we attempted to catch up with the mystical Shelby in a safe manner. After all, the roads are peppered with school zones. “In your own backyard,” is a phrase that came to mind. Whether this is an accurate expression or simply a product of my imagination, truer words have never rung so present in my brain than at this moment.

1968 Shelby GT500

After a 5 mile voyage across town and towards a very large parking lot, the stalking finally stopped. Oddly enough, I had what I thought was another enthusiast trying to catch a glimpse of the Highland Green rarity. It was a Porsche Macan sporting dealer plates following swiftly behind the GT500. We both turned into the parking lot and as it would turn out, the dealer plated-vehicle was actually a consignment shop who was tasked to off-load the vehicle for the original owner’s son.

The current owner of the GT500 graciously stepped aside as I introduced myself, and we delved into a conversation about the 428 cubic-inch engine and the car’s rich history. He informed me that his father had initially acquired this vehicle back in 1968, and it served as a daily driver for an extended period. The car featured a medium saddle interior, a roll bar, as well as driver and passenger harnesses. Notably, it boasted the slightly rarer option of air conditioning, a necessity for every Texan.

Onto A New Home

While many Mustangs find new homes with each upgraded model, this particular car has been a cherished member of our family from the very beginning. Though I lacked a dedicated Nikon, having to rely solely on my iPhone, the sales staff skillfully captured the originality of the GT500. If you’re interested in making this Shelby a part of your family’s history, you can easily place your bid on eBay and become its proud new owner. My only request is that if you’re picking it up, reach out to me and allow me the opportunity to see it one last time.