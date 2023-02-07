Rock Crawling Ready KOH Edition Ford Bronco From FOX Factory

What do you get when Fox Factory commissions off-road racing legend Jason Scherer to build a limited edition Ford Bronco? You get the King of the Hammers edition—an exclusive package that combines desert racing durability with on-road comfort. This is not a sticker package with a couple of bolt-on enhancements. The KOH Edition Ford Bronco is the real deal with proven performance upgrades integrated throughout the vehicle.

Produced by FOX Factory Performance Vehicle Development (PVD), this exclusive trim level just debuted at the 2023 King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley, California which is currently taking place from February 4-11th.

Built to mimic the 4600 class (limited division Every Man Challenge) these custom machines focus on performance, appearance, and limited edition appeal. The KOH Edition Ford Bronco package features a few unique attributes and some of which we have yet to see on other versions of the Ford Bronco. In its essence, these are real performance functional modifications that give the Bronco all the go one could need.

We recently caught up with Tyler Porter, Marketing Manager at FOX Factory, to get a little more info and what makes them so special. Here is what he had to say about the KOH Edition Bronco.

Da Dirty Details

First of all, one must recognize that the vehicles that are being shown at King of the Hammers this year are pre-production units. Therefore, a few key pieces haven’t made it to FOX Factory PVD’s production facility yet, so that has yet to be disclosed. But no worries. There is still plenty left to discuss.

“Some of the very neat features that I enjoy on this package is that we have an ARB on-board air system,” Porter declared. It also comes with a spider web shade tail sack and bikini top, and full underbody armor. The carbon fiber fender flares are also awesome, as they add a ton of protection without the weight of course. Jason is VERY sensitive to the strength-to-weight ratio of all of the components that were chosen.”

FOX Factory PVD’s decision to tap 3-time KOH champion Jason Scherer to serve as a consultant during the development of these vehicles was crucial. As their primary test driver and one of the development leaders on the project, Jason was the one who made sure that everything within the package worked in unison. His company, Rage4th, provided the exclusive bumpers and rock sliders on the rig, along with loads of design insights for things like undercarriage armor plating and those lightweight carbon fiber fender flares.

“Throughout all the vehicles I’ve built and tested, the KOH Bronco is a dream come true, all the unique details make it perfect. This vehicle reflects my style, it’s not for the show, it’s for the adventure and for those who enjoy the quality and details that make it shine! “—Jason Scherer, 3-Time KOH Winner

The Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Shocks Are At The Core Of The KOH Bronco

The foundation of the vehicle is built upon exclusively tuned FOX 2.5 Performance Elite Shocks. However, the culmination of everything else on that list is what makes this all-encompassing Ford Bronco package feel so balanced. Every component of the KOH Edition Ford Bronco was curated to kick ass off-road and to look and feel good on the road. Besides Rage4th, Jason Scherer tapped these elite off-road companies; FOX, BDS Suspension, JKS Manufacturing, BF Goodrich Tires, and Vision Wheels, to guarantee the finished product lives up to the KOH brand. Something only a multi-time Hammer King winner would truly understand.

The Exclusive KOH Edition Bronco Package Includes:

BDS 4-inch PE Suspension System

Exclusively Tuned Fox 2.5 Performance Elite Shocks

18-inch Satin Gray Black Ring Vision Ojos with Tire Lock Technology

37/12.50/R18 BF Goodrich KM3 Tires

Rage4th Front Bumper with LED Fog Lights

Full Under Body Skid Plate Armor

Rage4th Rear Bumper with Tire Carrier

Rage4th KOH Branded Rock Sliders

Carbon Fiber Fender Flares

NACHO TM5 Combo White Lights

White Rock Lights

Fully Equipped ARB Air Compressor System

KOH Branded SpiderWebShade Bikini Top

KOH Branded SpiderWebShade Trailsac

Tool Roll Kit

KOH Edition Dash Badge

KOH Front Fender Badging

KOH Branded Seat Covers

KOH Graphics Package

FMVSS Compliant

3-Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty

“The King of the Hammers Edition Bronco is truly one of a kind, offering exclusive design, unmatched quality, and performance to explore any terrain… to continue building a legacy rooted in best-in-class off-road racing.” —Drew Kerley, Vice President of Business and Strategy, FOX Factory, Inc.

“The King of the Hammers edition Bronco is a culmination of our relationship with Ford, FOX Factory, and the exceptional drivers that have forged the King of the Hammers racing. The new Bronco was rooted in Johnson Valley, home of King of the Hammers, and with the right partners like FOX and drivers like 3-Time KOH Winner and Champion Jason Scherer it’s the epitome of the best-in-class Bronco. “—Dave Cole, Hammerkings Production’s President and Chief Executive Officer

Readying For Some Showroom Shine Time

Where the Bronco Raptor is made for high-speed desert conditions, the KOH Edition Bronco package was designed to cater to aggressive trail riders and moderate rock crawling. All while still retaining a very comfortable ride on the street. Porter tells us that we should think of it as “a trail-going vehicle that is VERY easy to live with every day.”

Production is slated for mid-to-late March at this time and will be made in incredibly limited numbers. All KOH Edition Broncos will be built, distributed to, and available for purchase at partnering Ford dealerships, and FOX Factory PVD dealers within the United States.

Now as for pricing, that is still a TBD topic. Just know that it will fall below the Bronco Raptor, but be slightly higher than the Wildtrak. The KOH Edition Bronco is an “upfit package,” and dealer pricing will vary based on whatever Bronco platform was chosen.

One final key component of this build is that the will still be covered under the factory warranty. All of the parts that go into the package itself are covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty as well. Thus making this a trouble-free, turn-key solution for drivers which is what specializes in.

Anyone interested in picking up a FOX Factory KOH Edition Bronco should start poking around at www.KOHBronco.com or visit www.liftedtrucksforsale.com to find one near them.

