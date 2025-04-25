Running Eights With An S650 Dark Horse Is All About The Combo

With the release of the seventh-generation Mustang, Ford engineers built on the successful foundation of its most recent predecessor. While there are many similarities between the S550 and the current S650, the latest pony car meets Ford’s standard as all-new. And one area it separates itself from the past is the tunability of its Powertrain Control Module.

For those who want to run a supercharger, the team at Whipple Superchargers worked with Ford to offer a companion calibration for its 3.0-liter Gen 6 supercharger system, which promises as much as 875 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque when running 93-octane pump fuel. That might seem like plenty of power for most people, but when has too much ever been enough?

That is certainly the case for the crew at Evolution Performance, which put its in-house 2024 Mustang Dark Horse project, known as “The Final Boss,” in the record books with the quickest drag strip pass to date — a blistering 8.65 at 158 mph pass.

While that is an impressive feat on a combination limited by its calibration, what’s even more impressive is the shop is deploying what it learned on that project to customer vehicles, like Lorenzo Ortiz’s 2024 Mustang Dark Horse, which he brought to the Pennsylvania-based shop from his home base in Florida for a full complement of upgrades.

Running a complete Whipple 3.0-liter GEN 6x Supercharger system and calibration, his combo is bolstered by the likes of a QA1 Carbon Fiber Driveshaft, BMR Suspension handling springs, BMR IRS subframe braces, Sunoco E30-Rx Fuel, and more. See the sidebar below for the full mod list.

“Their level of professionalism, knowledge, and commitment to do it right the first time is on point,” Ortiz said of Evolution Performance. (That is) The reason they have the fastest S650 Mustang in the world.”

Evolution’s well-rounded approach propelled the 4,379-pound (with driver) stallion to an impressive elapsed time of 8.89 at 153 mph, which shows that aftermarket ingenuity can push the latest Mustangs far beyond the limits of the restraints put in place by the engine calibration.