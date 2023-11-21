Saleen Brings Originality To 2024 Mustang With White Label 

The release of the 2024 Mustang from Ford not only continued to ignite interest in America’s favorite and best-selling sports coupe, but also provided the aftermarket with a basis to showcase their vision for the seventh-generation Mustang. Over the years, we’ve witnessed Steve Saleen’s work showcased in the Mustang market, spanning from the early days of the Fox Body to the S550. Now, Saleen Automotive carries on that tradition with the debut of the 2024 302 White Label Mustang presented at the Lemay Automobile Museum in Tacoma, Washington.

A New Generation

While many are quick to comment that the S650 is just a carry over from the previous generation, the truth is that, aside from the relative size of the two vehicles, the S650 has undergone significant changes. It boasts sharper lines and a more aggressive posture. Unfortunately, from the factory, these features are somewhat subdued. The Saleen 302 White Label emphasizes bringing out these new aesthetics, starting from the front.

Complementing form with function, the 302 White Label boasts a completely redesigned front end. The updated front fascia incorporates an enhanced aerodynamic splitter seamlessly integrated into a high downforce air dam. Additional downforce in the rear is provided by a Saleen wing, working in tandem with the Gen-5 Racecraft suspension to keep the Coyote-equipped Saleen firmly planted to the pavement. Bringing the pony to a halt are Saleen brake calipers.

The 302 White Label (2024) is the most comprehensive design ever for our 302 White Label. There is a lot to like about the new S650 platform.” Steve Saleen, Saleen Automotive.”

Under the hood, Saleen claims to enhance the already efficient Gen-4 5.0-liter Coyote engine with an additional 30 horsepower, bringing the total to 510 horsepower. Engine bay temperatures are lowered thanks to a revised hood vent that complements the aggressive exterior.

Inside The Cockpit

While the exterior exudes the aggressive nature that matches the high-revving 5.0-liter Coyote engine, the interior sets a tone of exotic luxury. Stepping inside reveals a black leather interior with yellow stitching throughout. Carbon trim is implemented, and the shift knob, headrest, and steering wheel all proudly bear the Saleen logo.

The most innovative touch is the incorporation of a new surround for the digital gauge cluster. This imparts a more integrated and flowing look to the Mustang’s interior, departing from the open-air screen aesthetic.

40 Years of Manufacturing Legendary Vehicles

As Saleen marks its 40th year of designing and manufacturing vehicles, fans can now celebrate another generation of Mustangs receiving attention from the company that brought flair to Mustangs in 1984 and exotics like the S7 in 2000. The entry-level White Label starts at $61,990, followed by the mid-level 745 horsepower Yellow Label and the top-of-the-line 800 horsepower Black Label.