Save Your Ride With A Performance Distributors Anti-Theft Switch

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian July 16, 2024

Though building vehicle is a labor of passion, it is expensive. Whether your ride is custom-built or you are enjoying a stock classic, costs can rapidly build up. Your first aim should be to protect your investment. Performance Distributors has a solution to give you an emergency kill switch that can act as an anti-theft switch.

Performance Distributors Kill Switch / Anti-Theft Switch

An all-inclusive kit that could truly take just thirty minutes to install.

The demand for more protection increases as the show season picks up and vehicles leave their garages for auto shows and cruise-ins. Whether you’re doing errands or showing your car at an event, installing a kill switch will significantly increase the safety of your vehicle. This device mainly serves to ground out the ignition coil, cutting off the engine’s power source. But it may be configured to cut off power to other essential components, such as the alternator or fuel pump, giving you the ability to make it difficult for thieves to know the solution.

A kill switch can also be helpful during tuning or driving around town. If you notice something isn’t sounding right or is about to go wrong, you can cut the power. This will instantly turn the engine off and prevent any further damage with a flip of a switch.

Easy to install, the kill switch comes with various wire choices to suit several layouts. Mount the switch in a hidden, discreet location to avoid drawing attention to it and maximize its usefulness as a theft deterrent. The kill switch’s greater safety and increased security make this a must-have accessory for every enthusiast. With multiple wiring options, the option to mount the switch in any hidden location, and serving various purposes, you can’t go wrong with this anti-theft switch.

For more information on this product and others, please visit Performancedistributors.com.

