Setting Up A Flex Fuel Sensor For A FuelTech ECU

E85 packs more octane punch than your typical flavors of pump gas and that makes it perfect for high-performance engines. The problem is that you can’t switch from running E85 to another fuel without changing your tune-up, unless you have a flex fuel system. FuelTech’s ECUs are capable of switching between fuels easily when you add a flex fuel sensor to your fuel system.

A flex fuel sensor measures the ethanol content of the fuel that flows through it while your engine is running. The sensor is mounted in the feed line of your fuel system so it can get the most consistent and accurate readings. This is important since the flex fuel sensor is telling your ECU how to adjust the tune based on the ethanol content.

FuelTech has built flex fuel tuning into its ECUs that you can use with a compatible flex fuel sensor. The cool thing is that you don’t have to be a computer programing wizard to make the ECU and sensor talk to each other. All you have to do is enable the flex fuel feature of the ECU, and then configure your flex fuel sensor based on your application. When you’ve finished the configuration process, you can run the flex fuel wizard and you’ll be ready to start making adjustments to your E85 tune.

In this video, Cameron Lohrmann from FuelTech walks you through the entire process of how to get the ECU set up to work with a flex fuel sensor. Lohrmann covers how to set up the main fuel table compensation, acceleration enrichment compensation, ignition timing compensation, and much more.