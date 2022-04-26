Setting Up A Flex Fuel Sensor For A FuelTech ECU

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner April 26, 2022

E85 packs more octane punch than your typical flavors of pump gas and that makes it perfect for high-performance engines. The problem is that you can’t switch from running E85 to another fuel without changing your tune-up, unless you have a flex fuel system. FuelTech’s ECUs are capable of switching between fuels easily when you add a flex fuel sensor to your fuel system.

A flex fuel sensor measures the ethanol content of the fuel that flows through it while your engine is running. The sensor is mounted in the feed line of your fuel system so it can get the most consistent and accurate readings. This is important since the flex fuel sensor is telling your ECU how to adjust the tune based on the ethanol content.

FuelTech has built flex fuel tuning into its ECUs that you can use with a compatible flex fuel sensor. The cool thing is that you don’t have to be a computer programing wizard to make the ECU and sensor talk to each other. All you have to do is enable the flex fuel feature of the ECU, and then configure your flex fuel sensor based on your application. When you’ve finished the configuration process, you can run the flex fuel wizard and you’ll be ready to start making adjustments to your E85 tune.

In this video, Cameron Lohrmann from FuelTech walks you through the entire process of how to get the ECU set up to work with a flex fuel sensor. Lohrmann covers how to set up the main fuel table compensation, acceleration enrichment compensation, ignition timing compensation, and much more.

Article Sources

FuelTech
https://www.fueltech.net
(855) 595-3835
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading