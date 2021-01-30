It can be easy to sometimes overlook the women in the Ford network of enthusiasts, considering that the automotive hobby can most certainly be described as “male dominated” in nature. Here at Ford Muscle, we understand that women can love their Fords just as much as the guys (including yours truly). This week, Ford launched a #ShowSomeMuscle social media challenge featuring the new Mustang Mach-E, in an effort to celebrate women who are “redefining the concept of strength by flexing their resilience, power, empathy, innovation, creativity, and compassion.”

“With Mustang Mach-E, Ford is redefining the conventional idea of a muscle car,” said Emma Bergg, Ford global electric vehicle communications manager. “Through this challenge, we’re highlighting that muscle is not only physical form and brute strength — it encompasses innovation, empathy, creativity, compassion, and resilience.”

In the past year, perhaps more than ever before, women have flexed their muscle and showed their collective strength in an effort to keep pushing forward, both in the workplace and in the home.

Ford has teamed up with American ballet dancer Misty Copeland, professional basketball player Gabby Williams, and others to encourage women around the world to share their own personal stories of strength. After all, the Mustang Mach-E and these women have a lot in common: the Mach-E “challenges preconceived notions of what a muscle car can be” while these women challenge preconceived notions of what strength can be.

Copeland has been dancing ballet professionally for 20 years, and made history by becoming the first African American woman to be a principal dancer at one of the nation’s most prestigious dance companies. She has authored three bestselling books: Life in Motion Ballerina Body, and Bunheads. In addition to her impressive athleticism on-court (a power forward and a number four draft pick), Gabby Williams has a deep love for music, fashion, and activism. Another Ford partner, Ayana Lage, is a Tampa-based blog curator and social justice advocate who, as a new mother herself, is passionate about postpartum mental health.

“After 20 years of performing, the loss of live shows and the purpose that gave me has taken its toll,” Copeland said. “But I have been inspired by and have witnessed real courage and resilience, and seen strength in vulnerability as we remain hopeful of an end to the pandemic. That’s why I’m honored to be among the first voices to share my story in the Mustang Mach-E #ShowSomeMuscle challenge and to celebrate the women who continue to inspire me.”

In an effort to create a visual of the spirit of the challenge, Ford has teamed up with Detroit-bred artist and muralist Sydney James, who is creating custom artwork for a limited edition #ShowSomeMuscle t-shirt.

“My body of work is about strong women,” said James. “My inspiration for the Madonna of Muscle art featured on this shirt is a leader, entrepreneur, and hustler in the Detroit community — one whose image exudes so much more than physical strength.”

Post your story on social media and tag #ShowSomeMuscle to share your story of strength. While you’re at it, tag @FordMuscle too — we’d love to read them.