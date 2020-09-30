Sleek and Sophisticated: California Pony Cars’ F-Series Product Line

The name California Pony Cars might ring a bell — after all, the company has been around for over 35 years, known for its classic Mustang reproduction product line and official Ford Motor Company licensing since the very beginning.

More recently, beginning in 2005, California Pony Cars decided to venture into new territory with the introduction of additional late-model Ford platforms, including the 2005 and up Mustang, Ford Focus ST and RS, and now, Ford F-Series trucks.

As part of the “NXT-Generation” Ford F-Series truck line, California Pony Cars has introduced this Six-Piece Carbon Fiber Woodgrain Delete Kit for 2015-2020 F-Series trucks. The panels are made from real carbon fiber and provide a sporty and elegant interior appearance.

Included are two front and two rear carbon fiber door insert trims, one carbon fiber dashboard insert trim, and one carbon fiber cubby sliding door insert cover. The kit replaces the woodgrain interior panels, and feature a 2×2 carbon fiber weave with a durable high-gloss finish and 3K UV protection, so they won’t fade from sun exposure.

The required mounting hardware is included with the handcrafted panels, removing the guess work and simplifying the installation process.

Also included in California Pony Cars’ F-Series lineup are a carbon fiber center console trim bezel replacement, four-piece carbon fiber door-pull replacement kit, carbon fiber four-piece dash air vent bezel replacements, and carbon fiber side seat cover panel replacements, with more in the works! Check out California Pony Cars’ installation video above!