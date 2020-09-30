Sleek and Sophisticated: California Pony Cars’ F-Series Product Line

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff September 30, 2020

The name California Pony Cars might ring a bell — after all, the company has been around for over 35 years, known for its classic Mustang reproduction product line and official Ford Motor Company licensing since the very beginning.

More recently, beginning in 2005, California Pony Cars decided to venture into new territory with the introduction of additional late-model Ford platforms, including the 2005 and up Mustang, Ford Focus ST and RS, and now, Ford F-Series trucks.

As part of the “NXT-Generation” Ford F-Series truck line, California Pony Cars has introduced this Six-Piece Carbon Fiber Woodgrain Delete Kit for 2015-2020 F-Series trucks. The panels are made from real carbon fiber and provide a sporty and elegant interior appearance.

Included are two front and two rear carbon fiber door insert trims, one carbon fiber dashboard insert trim, and one carbon fiber cubby sliding door insert cover. The kit replaces the woodgrain interior panels, and feature a 2×2 carbon fiber weave with a durable high-gloss finish and 3K UV protection, so they won’t fade from sun exposure.

The kit includes two front and two rear carbon fiber door insert trims, one carbon fiber dashboard insert trim, and one carbon fiber cubby sliding door insert cover.

The required mounting hardware is included with the handcrafted panels, removing the guess work and simplifying the installation process.

Also included in California Pony Cars’ F-Series lineup are a carbon fiber center console trim bezel replacement, four-piece carbon fiber door-pull replacement kit, carbon fiber four-piece dash air vent bezel replacements, and carbon fiber side seat cover panel replacements, with more in the works! Check out California Pony Cars’ installation video above!

Article Sources

California Pony Cars
https://calponycars.com
(888) 225-7669

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2019: Corsa Performance Showcases Lightning Inspired F-150

Ford Hauling Five Hot F-Series Super Duty Pickups To The SEMA Show

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading