Spring Into Action With Team Z’s Stock Location Rear Drag Springs

Horsepower is useless at the dragstrip if you can’t apply it to the surface of the track, and that’s why suspension tuning is so important. The rear springs you put under your vehicle are critical to snagging all the traction that’s available. In this video, Dave Zimmerman from Team Z Motorsports explains why the Team Z Stock Location Rear Drag Springs are a must-have item for Ford Mustang owners.

Before dedicated drag racing springs were widely available, racers would try all kinds of different tricks to get more performance out of OEM springs. While these different methods to modify the springs for drag racing did work, they were far from perfect and didn’t provide consistent performance.

The Team Z Stock Location Rear Drag Springs filled the spring void, thanks to the special material they’re made of and improved design features. These springs provide a progressive spring rate that’s ideal for drag racing and help the car achieve an optimal ride height. The springs also make sure the instant center of the rear suspension is correct, an important piece of the rear suspension puzzle.

According to Team Z, the improved geometry and additional weight transfer provided by the Stock Location Rear Drag Springs will lower a vehicle’s 60-foot times. These springs work best on 1979-93 Mustangs that weigh between 2,800-3,200 pounds and 1994-2004 Mustangs that weigh between 3,300-3,500 pounds. You can learn more about these springs right here on the Team Z Motorsports website.