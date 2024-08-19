Performance vehicle builds happen for a variety of reasons. From marketing and online clout to personal enjoyment and racing competition, the motivations for these custom rides are myriad. Many Mustang fans turn to AmericanMuscle for upgrades to help those projects, and the company often showcases its wares via its own customized machines. More recently, however, the company decided to build up a supercharged S650 stallion for a great cause — helping the Bring Hope Home charity, which assists families battling cancer by helping them pay their essential household bills.

Knowing the car was new to the market, we wanted to build something that would really stand out amongst the other S650s out there. — Justin Dugan, AmericanMuscle

“AmericanMuscle and our parent company Turn5 have a long history of working with different charities over the years — from Wounded Warriors to Alex’s Lemonade Stand and our longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish. This time around we teamed up with a local charity Bringing Hope Home to raise as much money as possible with a vehicle auction, which is a first for us,” Justin Dugan, Brand Ambassador and Senior Video Host at Turn 5, explained. “Knowing we needed to make a ‘splash’ and get some attention for a successful auction, we decided on the recently released 2024 Mustang with a vision to create something unique and capitalize on the excitement around the seventh-generation Mustang.”

The car in question is a 2024 Mustang GT that the company wrapped in an eye-catching, throwback hue, which happens to have a tie-in to the car’s charitable mission.

“Knowing the car was new to the market, we wanted to build something that would really stand out amongst the other S650s out there. Immediately, I suggested we wrap/paint the car Competition Orange — a popular Mustang color that wasn’t offered on the S650 but more importantly, orange is the color of ‘Bringing Hope Home.’ So with that in mind we began our search for a premium automatic GT, as we didn’t want to limit our potential buyers with a manual,” he said. “Once the car was in hand, it was immediately dropped off at Kustom Koatingz in New Jersey for the orange wrap application. Also on the must-have list with this new GT is Ford’s Grabber Blue Brembo Brake option. This combination of the orange car with the blue calipers would make for an eye-popping combination and one that is a subtle nod to the builders of this hot rod, American Muscle.com.”

More than simply an aesthetic makeover, AmericanMuscle’s 2024 Mustang GT received a well-rounded group of modifications that make the car stand out from the crowd and perform at a much higher level.

“Aside from the wrap, we knew we were going to debut some S650-specific styling parts from MP Concepts on the charity Mustang, the biggest of which was their ‘Dark Horse-style’ bumper with LED Accent lights that really transformed the front of the car – they also added their quarter scoops and quarter window louvers along with the GT500-style rear spoiler,” Dugan said. “From there we began reaching out to our vendor partners for parts to help make this car look aggressive, but also give it the power to back it up. VMP was quick to send us its new Stage 2 Whipple kit, which we added along with a host of other modifications from vendors like ROUSH, AWE, Forgestar, Mickey Thompson, and The Driveshaft Shop. The car makes 726 rear-wheel horsepower on 93-octane and has gone 10.5 in the quarter-mile at 135 mph.”

If you want to own this car and help a great cause, it hits the block on BringATrailer from September 4-11. The auction’s mission is to raise as much as possible to help a worthy cause. “If we’re being honest, anywhere north of $65,000 would be a win for us and Bringing Hope Home,” Dugan added.