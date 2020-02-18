The First Stock-Block Fiesta in the Tens! (Video)

By Rob Krider February 18, 2020

It’s good to have goals: something to strive for, an accomplishment you have to work hard to achieve. It is a lofty goal that pushes advancements in technology and performance. Chris Good’s goals did exactly that. He knew he wanted to be the first person to go ten seconds in the quarter-mile with a stock-block and stock-transmission Ford Fiesta ST.

Setting goals and achieving them is not something new for Chris Good. He works at SpaceX as a vehicle integration technician on the Falcon 9 team. Pushing limits is part of his job at SpaceX. Aside from working on the space program, Chris owns Good Guys Performance in Naples, Florida, where he makes cars better and faster.

Chris Good’s 2017 Ford Fiesta ST with a bone-stock unopened engine block and bone-stock unopened transmission, going ten seconds in the quarter-mile.

In our “Way of the FiST” series at FordMuscle.com, we tested a stock Fiesta ST at the drag strip and were only able to earn a 15.294 at 90.02 miles per hour. Chris Good’s 10-second goal was a lofty one for sure, needing to improve the Fiesta’s performance by five seconds! He not only wanted to get into the tens, but he wanted to be the first person to do it.

Chris would try to improve the stock Fiesta’s performance with a Garrett GTX 2867 Gen 2 turbo, an 86mm TiAL Sport exhaust housing, a TiAL Sport 38mm wastegate, and a TiAL Sport 50mm blow-off valve. Oh, and a little nitrous too.

Leaving the engine block and transmission alone, Chris started bolting on parts to get the Fiesta down the 1,320 as quickly as possible. One of the challenges of not going inside the transmission is the fact that the Fiesta ST sold in the United States doesn’t come with a limited slip differential. Chris would need to get the car down the track with one tire doing all the heavy lifting. To help, he bolted on some M&H drag slicks. The big ticket items to push the Fiesta into the tens would be a Garrett GTX 2867 Gen 2 turbocharger combined with a Nitrous Express dry shot kit.

Chris’ Fiesta in the staging lanes at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, waiting to try and break into the tens with a little help from some VP Racing fuel.

After bolting on the big Garrett turbo and TiAL Sport turbo exhaust parts, the car made 470 wheel horsepower on the dyno without nitrous. On the bottle from Nitrous Express (a mere 160 dry shot of nitrous) the car makes over 600 wheel horsepower. Those numbers were a huge improvement over Ford’s factory number of 197 horsepower for the Fiesta ST. Now it was time to see if the car could hit the tens.

You might want to keep the volume low on this one – NSFW celebratory language!

After a few tries narrowly missing the tens during a couple trips to the track, Chris was finally able to break into the magic number ten. Using a COBB intercooler, a Stratified fuel system, an X-Clutch USA custom one-off clutch (six-puck, sprung, single disc) and solid motor mounts and M&H tires, the car ran a 10.936 at 129.08 mph with a 60-foot time of 1.726 seconds.

Here is Chris Good with his 2017 Ford Fiesta ST, holding his 10-second timeslip. Goal achieved!

Chris set a goal, worked hard, and ultimately met that goal. Congratulations Chris! But he isn’t done. He says he has a brand new goal.

“I have a fully sleeved and closed deck Fiesta block done by LA Sleeves, ready to be put together. I’m going built, and going to try to set the record for most horsepower from a stock displacement 1.6-liter Fiesta block (700-1000 whp). Also, I might try for the nines when it’s fully built. It definitely depends on if I can find a transmission that will hold the power. We will see.”

With Chris’ determination, there is little doubt that he won’t be able to pull this off.

The proof is in the timeslip: a 10.936 at 129.08 mph run.

Chris wanted to thank his sponsors for helping him hit his 10-second goal: X-Clutch USA, Stratified Auto Controls, Wor Fab, Nitrous Express, M&H Tire, COBB, VP Racing, Garret Turbo (ATP Turbo), TiAL Sport, Brisk Racing Plugs, and VMS Race Wheels (Drag Pack).

More Sources

Cobb Tuning
https://cobbtuning.com
(866) 922-3059
Garrett Advancing Motion
https://www.turbobygarrett.com/turbobygarrett/
(424) 221-7558
Nitrous Express
https://nitrousexpress.com
(888) 463-2781
VP Racing Fuels
https://vpracingfuels.com
(210) 635-7744

About the author

Rob Krider

Rob Krider will race absolutely anything. He is a multi-national champion racing driver and is also the author of the novel, Cadet Blues.
Read My Articles
 

