The NSRA is coming back to Knoxville, Tennessee May 3-4 for another great weekend filled with horsepower and chrome. Chilhowee Park will host the 50th Street Rod Nationals South and this year’s event will be amazing. You can expect to see some great hot rods, street rods, custom cars, muscle cars, and so much more.

Founded in 1970, the National Street Rod Association (NSRA) aimed to unite street rod enthusiast and foster the growth of the hobby. Recognizing the growing interest in street rodding in the southern United States, the NSRA introduced the Street Rod Nationals South as a divisional event to complement the Street Rod Nationals held in Louisville, Kentucky each August.

The historic Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center in Knoxville became the epicenter of the NSRA Street Rod Nationals South, offering ample space for car displays and vendor exhibits. Knoxville’s warm hospitality and genuine enthusiasm for the event endeared the city to street rod enthusiasts, solidifying its status as a cherished host city for the Street Rod Nationals South.

Over the years, the NSRA Street Rod Nationals South evolved to mirror the landscape of street rodding. Participants pushed the boundaries of customization, showcasing not only classic street rods and hot rods but also a diverse array of custom-built vehicles, powerful muscle cars, and retro-futuristic creations spanning the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

More than just a car show, the NSRA Street Rod Nationals South fostered a community where like-minded individuals could congregate and share their passion for street rodding. Now, the NSRA Street Rod Nationals South stands as a testament to the popularity of street rodding. What originated as a regional gathering has evolved into a nationally recognized event poised to celebrate its 50th year in 2024.

Beyond the awesome vehicles on display and addition to this milestone, the 50th Street Rod Nationals South will feature elements such as the automotive swap meet and arts & craft show. Additionally, seven past Spotlight Builders will showcase their latest creations, and for the first time at the Nat’s South, there will be a model car display and contest, inviting participants to bring their finest model car builds for a chance to compete for awards.

For radio control racing enthusiasts, qualifying races and RC racing will be held on the grounds, offering an open invitation for anyone to bring their RC race vehicles and test their skills against local racers. Saturday will also showcase a cornhole tournament and a special display and parade of antique tractors not to be missed.

During the event, from Noon to 3:00pm, East Tennessee Demijohns bluegrass band will serenade attendees inside the park gazebo on Friday, while Saturday’s musical entertainment will feature the Southern Rock band Southern Steel from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, both generously provided by Visit Knoxville.

Spectator ticket hours are: 8:00am to 5:00pm on both Friday & Saturday, Admission: $20.00 – 13 years & older, $6.00 – for children ages 6 to 12, FREE – for children 5 & under when accompanied by an adult. $45.00 for a Family – 2 Adults & 3 children (12 years & younger). A $2.00 discount is offered to all active military, seniors over 60, and NSRA members (all with proper I.D.) One discount per person. To register your vehicle for this event, go towww.nsra-usa.com.