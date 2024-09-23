The Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational is Available On ROKU

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian September 23, 2024

The Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational (OUSCI) is an annual automotive competition that brings together some of the most high-performing street cars in the world. Established by Optima Batteries, this event showcases vehicles that excel not only in speed and power but also in handling, braking, and overall drivability. And the best part? You can now catch all the action from the comfort of your own home, thanks to Roku.

The Dirty Datsun which is a mash up of a C5 ‘Vette and of course a Datsun make an appearance on the show.

Unlike typical racing events, OUSCI isn’t just about who crosses the finish line first. The competition is structured to test the all-around capabilities of each car, ensuring they can perform exceptionally well in a variety of conditions. The event comprises several key segments that put the cars through rigorous tests. In the Road Course, cars are tested on speed and handling around a circuit, showcasing their agility and power. The Autocross segment focuses on precision and control as drivers navigate a tight course marked by cones, testing both the car’s handling and the driver’s skill. The Speed Stop Challenge combines acceleration, braking, and handling, requiring vehicles to sprint and stop within a specified box, highlighting their all-around performance capabilities.

Optima

The Corvette LT5 powered Texaco Camaro also makes an appearance on the show.

In addition to these dynamic tests, the Design & Engineering segment judges vehicles on their build quality, innovation, and overall aesthetics, ensuring that the cars aren’t just fast, well-crafted, and visually appealing. Finally, the Road Rally proves the street-legal and road-worthy nature of the vehicles as participants drive a designated route on public roads. For automotive enthusiasts and casual viewers alike, watching the Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational on Roku is an exhilarating experience.

Optima

This Mustang GT350R dominates the Ultimate Street Car challenge with precision and speed.

The OUSCI is more than just a race; it’s a comprehensive test of automotive engineering and driver ability. Watching the event offers viewers a chance to see a variety of cars, from classic muscle to modern supercars, pushed to their limits. It celebrates innovation, speed, and skill, making it a must-watch for any car enthusiast. Thanks to Roku, you can now enjoy the OUSCI from the best seat in the house.

 

Article Sources

Optima Batteries, Inc.
https://www.optimabatteries.com/
(888) 867-8462
caeceykillian

About the author

Caecey Killian

I’d rather spend a night in the garage than a night out on the town. With over 10 years of experience building cars and going fast, I am still just as excited to keep learning and keep going faster.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Ford V. Ferrari The Battle Of Big Bend: Part 2

Car Features

Ford V. Ferrari The Battle Of Big Bend: Part 2

The Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational is Available On ROKU

News

The Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational is Available On ROKU

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading