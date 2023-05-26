The Street Machine Nationals Du Quoin Is Almost Here!

Do you like chrome, horsepower, and awesome street cars? If you answered yes, the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is a must-attend event. A dizzying assortment of radical rides will take over the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds during the Street Machine Nationals June 23-25.

The Street Machine Nationals packs a whole lot of fun into one weekend. It’s a car show, swap meet, performance show, and gathering place for top aftermarket companies all rolled into one massive event.

If you’re a fan of iconic Pro Street builds, the Street Machine Nationals will have something for you. The Pro Street Alley area will bring numerous builds all to one spot at the event. It’s a great way to check out these cars that have been shown at the Street Machine Nationals since the 1970s.

Got a project you’re working on and need some parts or ideas on how to finish it? The Performance Market Place is going to be stacked and packed with all the top aftermarket high-performance companies. There will be plenty of show specials being offered, so if you’re looking for a deal on parts this will be an area you need to check out.

There’s going to be plenty of rusty gold for sale in the swap meet area hosted by the Egyptian Antique Auto Club. You’ll be able to find tons of used parts, tools, and collectibles in this section of the show. You never know, you might find your next poor financial decision project car in the swap meet!

Do you hate tires, like to make noise, and want to see some big horsepower numbers laid down? Well, the Street Machine Nationals delivers on all of these items with its Burnout Contest, Dyno Challenge, and Cruise Route which will be featured all weekend.

It’s not too late to be a part of the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals. You can learn more about the event and how to register right here.