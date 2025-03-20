This In-Progress SN-95 Coyote Swap Is Boosted By A GT500 Blower

Forget swapping in another 5.0. The SN95 Power YouTube channel is taking things to a whole new level. They’re shoving modern engine into a 1994-95 Mustang, and documenting the whole process. The star of the show is that supercharged 5.0-liter, topped with the massive blower from a GT500. But getting it all to work in an older Mustang? That’s where things get interesting.

To facilitate this swap, he is deploying a robust Holley Terminator X Max ECU, which requires more wiring than the standard unit. Aside from the advanced EFI system, he bypassed the stock degas bottle, using a clever U-shaped hose setup for the cooling system. He’s even using a Hellcat throttle body gasket because it fits the larger GT500 throttle body. It’s a mix of planning and improvisation, and that’s what makes it so relatable.

And it’s not all smooth sailing. He admitted to losing parts, needing to order replacements, and generally dealing with the frustrations of a complex build, but the challenge is part of the appeal.

It’s real. He even stated, “It’s not a show car and you know don’t expect this car to be like some you know killer build that’s like the best SN-95 out there, because it’s far from it, But, it is something that I was able to do in this garage by myself.”

This project of SN95 Power is a perfect example of what makes the DIY car community so great. It’s about taking on ambitious projects, learning as you go, and sharing the experience with others. What do you think of this supercharged SN95? Would you tackle a swap like this? Or maybe give the builder some advice!