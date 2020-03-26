This Mid-Engine ‘Mustang’ Is The Supercar Stallion Of Your Dreams

By Steve Turner March 26, 2020

When the Mach E debuted, many questioned whether it should be in the Mustang corral. The idea of expanding the brand beyond a gas-burning engine in front sending its power to the rear wheels broke the internet for a second. Garnering its own bit of online heat of late is another possible expansion to the Mustang lineage — a mid-engine supercar.

My point is to make the car look as realistic as possible and have people wonder if it is real or fake. Therefore, I try to solve everything to the last detail. —Rostislav Prokop, 3D Designer

Now, don’t get your hopes up. This one isn’t real. It’s just a rendering created by freelance 3D designer and 3D animator Rostislav Prokop. Several days ago he dropped the walk-around video above online. It shows what is clearly the love child of a 2018+ Mustang and a Ford GT.

A freelance 3D designer and 3D animator dropped a walk-around video of a mid-engine “Mustang.” The lovechild of a 2018+ Mustang and a Ford GT, it is the supercar of your Ford fantasies. (Photo Credit: Rostislav Prokop)

“I was inspired by the idea from Chevrolet creating the Corvette C8. What I noticed was a lot of hate, and that’s why I dug into it…” Prokop explained.

This design is truly the stuff gearhead dreams are made of. His front-end deftly blends the modern Mustang fascia and headlights with the Ford GT lines, while throwing in a splash of Mustang RTR style in the form of the triangular grille lighting. The Mustang headlamps look especially fetching on the supercar, while the hood lines and vents seem right at home.

Out back, the stretched overhang works with the tri-bar taillights. Even the lower fascia and quad-tip exhaust blend right in. Everything meshes so well because Prokop considers production feasibility while sketching his designs.

“Of course, I think about production because I have a company that produces body kits and car modifications,” he said. “I managed to do this a year ago and now I’m trying to model all my cars to make them. My point is to make the car look as realistic as possible and have people wonder if it is real or fake. Therefore, I try to solve everything to the last detail. This is 3D rendering!”

Ford fans on social media definitely responded favorably to the design, as it garnered thousands of views and picked up some viral steam as well.

How quickly would you line up to buy a Blue Oval supercar that looked like this? And, tell your Chevy friends to stay tuned, as a Camaro/Corvette mash-up might just be in the offing.

“I was surprised, but I kind of counted on it. I know how Instagram works,” Prokop said of the reaction to the rendering. “And strange things, or rather unusual things, spread fast. Most of the time I do it by publishing renders first, but here I went to market with the animation first.”

Better yet, the video includes sound, which surely doesn’t mimic an EcoBoost powerplant. In our dreams, a machine like this would have a turbocharged, 5.2-liter Predator engine under glass, but maybe you would like this to be the first all-electric Mustang?

Either way, it’s not real, but this mid-engine masterpiece is just the kind of Ford Performance fantasy we need to get through these trying times.

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

A Week With The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Boosting Our Three-Valve Mustang With Paxton’s NOVI 2200 Kit

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading