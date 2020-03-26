This Mid-Engine ‘Mustang’ Is The Supercar Stallion Of Your Dreams

When the Mach E debuted, many questioned whether it should be in the Mustang corral. The idea of expanding the brand beyond a gas-burning engine in front sending its power to the rear wheels broke the internet for a second. Garnering its own bit of online heat of late is another possible expansion to the Mustang lineage — a mid-engine supercar.

My point is to make the car look as realistic as possible and have people wonder if it is real or fake. Therefore, I try to solve everything to the last detail. —Rostislav Prokop, 3D Designer

Now, don’t get your hopes up. This one isn’t real. It’s just a rendering created by freelance 3D designer and 3D animator Rostislav Prokop. Several days ago he dropped the walk-around video above online. It shows what is clearly the love child of a 2018+ Mustang and a Ford GT.

“I was inspired by the idea from Chevrolet creating the Corvette C8. What I noticed was a lot of hate, and that’s why I dug into it…” Prokop explained.

This design is truly the stuff gearhead dreams are made of. His front-end deftly blends the modern Mustang fascia and headlights with the Ford GT lines, while throwing in a splash of Mustang RTR style in the form of the triangular grille lighting. The Mustang headlamps look especially fetching on the supercar, while the hood lines and vents seem right at home.

Out back, the stretched overhang works with the tri-bar taillights. Even the lower fascia and quad-tip exhaust blend right in. Everything meshes so well because Prokop considers production feasibility while sketching his designs.

“Of course, I think about production because I have a company that produces body kits and car modifications,” he said. “I managed to do this a year ago and now I’m trying to model all my cars to make them. My point is to make the car look as realistic as possible and have people wonder if it is real or fake. Therefore, I try to solve everything to the last detail. This is 3D rendering!”

Ford fans on social media definitely responded favorably to the design, as it garnered thousands of views and picked up some viral steam as well.

“I was surprised, but I kind of counted on it. I know how Instagram works,” Prokop said of the reaction to the rendering. “And strange things, or rather unusual things, spread fast. Most of the time I do it by publishing renders first, but here I went to market with the animation first.”

Better yet, the video includes sound, which surely doesn’t mimic an EcoBoost powerplant. In our dreams, a machine like this would have a turbocharged, 5.2-liter Predator engine under glass, but maybe you would like this to be the first all-electric Mustang?

Either way, it’s not real, but this mid-engine masterpiece is just the kind of Ford Performance fantasy we need to get through these trying times.