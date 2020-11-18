Tune In As Ford Takes You On A Virtual Tour Of Its Custom SEMA Rides

By Steve Turner November 18, 2020

While the automotive world skipped a trip to Sin City last week as the annual SEMA Show went virtual this year, Ford didn’t forget about its usual display of customized Blue Oval machines. As such, the company set out to highlight the modification potential of its latest vehicles online in the form of the Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special.

From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually. — Kim Cape, Ford Motor Company

Among the custom vehicles getting the virtual spotlight during Ford Auto Nights are a pair of Broncos. One is the MAD Bronco Sport Badlands, which is augmented for overlanding. The other is a Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept that highlights just how flexible the platform is, as it can easily convert from daily use to more aggressive off-road use. (Photos Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually,” said Kim Cape, director of Ford global brand and integrated marketing. “This passionate, die-hard audience with an appetite for our Ford brand is vital to us.”

Another custom machine is an F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew tuned up by BDS Suspension. Outfitted for days on the work site, this pickup carries a party in the front and business in the back motif.

The two-day live broadcast experience that is kicking off on Thursday November 19 at 8 p.m. EST (peep the video above), reveals the company’s custom machines against the backdrop of the Motor City. The following day the company offers more in-depth, interactive sessions allowing attendees to learn more about the vehicles and their modifications.

You can sign up for the special sessions right here, and the first 500 to sign up will receive a limited-edition Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special decal in the mail.

Another pickup getting the custom treatment is the Ford Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew showcasing a host of Ford’s own accessories and performance parts focused on enjoying the great outdoors.

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

