Tune In As Ford Takes You On A Virtual Tour Of Its Custom SEMA Rides

While the automotive world skipped a trip to Sin City last week as the annual SEMA Show went virtual this year, Ford didn’t forget about its usual display of customized Blue Oval machines. As such, the company set out to highlight the modification potential of its latest vehicles online in the form of the Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special.

“From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually,” said Kim Cape, director of Ford global brand and integrated marketing. “This passionate, die-hard audience with an appetite for our Ford brand is vital to us.”

The two-day live broadcast experience that is kicking off on Thursday November 19 at 8 p.m. EST (peep the video above), reveals the company’s custom machines against the backdrop of the Motor City. The following day the company offers more in-depth, interactive sessions allowing attendees to learn more about the vehicles and their modifications.

You can sign up for the special sessions right here, and the first 500 to sign up will receive a limited-edition Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special decal in the mail.