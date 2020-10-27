Tune Your Late-Model Hot Rod And Save Money To Boot

If there is anything better than getting free stuff, it’s getting a discount when you have to buy stuff. Thanks to the good folks at SCT Performance and Bully Dog, you can get the tuner you need and keep some of your cold, hard, cash in your pocket.

The deal works like this: consumers can get up to a $50 rebate on their device purchases in November and December. To get the rebate, simply buy your device through an authorized dealer anytime in November through the end of December 2020, and then turn in the claim form to get a prepaid VISA card. You can find the rebate form on the SCTflash.com website.

The rebate is valid with any of SCT’s Livewire Vision and TS+, GTX, BDX, and X4 devices. Diesel guys can take advantage of the rebate on Bully Dog’s BDX, GTX, GT Diesel, GT Gas, and GTX-Watchdog devices.

We know what you’re thinking, “saving money is great, but do I really need a tuner”? That depends on your perspective. If your vehicle is fun to drive and still utilizing the factory engine tune, then imagine how much more fun it will be once you connect the SCT tuner and upload a performance tune!

Another benefit available to enthusiasts is the ability to check for, and clear, any Check Engine codes found in history. Data monitoring is also included in several units and can be highly beneficial when diagnosing issues or using other aspects of the unit for tuning of the vehicle. SCT tuners also have the availability to read real-time data from a variety of sensors to gain information such as air/fuel ratio, EGT, or many other 0 to.5-volt-based sensors. So yes, a tuner is a great asset.

SCT Performance is a household name in the performance community, and its lineup of tuners has been the choice for domestic cars and trucks for years. SCT’s handheld tuners and monitoring systems are some of the easiest to use, ergonomic, and handy tools on the market for increasing the performance of your late-model hot rod. Each SCT tuner comes with pre-built performance tunes based around fuel octane and other upgrades to give your vehicle excellent power gains without the need for installing any hard parts. All of SCT’s tuners and monitors easily upload its powerful tunes in only a few minutes through your vehicle’s OBD-II port so you can realize performance gains in minutes.

This rebate won’t last forever, so make sure you help your ride achieve the performance you know it can. Let’s face it, saving money is a great thing, and when you can save money and boost performance, what’ not to like. Check out the SCT and/or Bully Dog websites for these deals beginning November 1.