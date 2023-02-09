The time has come to announce the giveaway winner of the EngineLabs 7.3L V8 “Godzilla” crate engine! And this contest would not have happened without the help of Summit Racing Equipment and some of the industry’s leading manufacturers.

The Ford Performance 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine was forged into a fire-breathing 1,000-horsepower capable twin-turbo engine at the hands of Late Model Engines (LME) If you stopped by the Power Automedia booth at PRI 2022, you probably saw this monster of an engine getting assembled and a real Godzilla asking people to enter. Ok, our Godzilla was inflatable, but you get the point.

The EngineLabs 7.3 giveaway officially ended on December 31st, 2022. The randomly chosen winner, John K. of Wimberly, Texas, was notified on January 13th, 2023. John had this to say about winning the EngineLabs giveaway: “This was a complete surprise, and it was on my birthday, so that made it doubly awesome. The vehicle I want to put this in is a 1951 F-1 Ford Pickup. I’ve had the truck since I was 19, and this is the second time I am going through it. The 7.3-liter is going to make the truck’s story even better.”

If you have not been following the build process on our twin-turbo Godzilla, it has been one wild ride. Greg Acosta, Editor of EngineLabs, had this to say about the 7.3-liter powerplant: “Seeing the latest and greatest the aftermarket has to offer, all coming together to make such a potent powerplant, is really what we all live for. Plus, knowing the engine will be going to a good home helps soften the blow of having to send it off.”

Before John gets his hands on the new engine, the Godzilla will make its way back to the Lone Star State, to LME. The guys at Late Model Engines will then bolt the twin-turbo Godzilla to the dyno one final time and get that 1,000-horsepower dyno sheet. After it gets all buttoned up, John will receive his 1,000 horsepower (or more) EngineLabs giveaway engine! We have a good feeling that when John finishes his 1951 F-1 pickup, he will be the talk of the town with the twin-turbo beast lurking under the hood of the old truck.

If you didn’t get a chance to tag along with the build, all of the videos are located on our YouTube channel, Power + Performance. So, Make sure you subscribe and don’t miss the upcoming dyno video to see the final numbers the Godzilla pumps out.

On behalf of EngineLabs, Summit Racing, and Ford Performance, we would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone who entered. Be sure you keep an eye out for our upcoming engine giveaway right here on EngineLabs.com. The awesome EngineLabs’ giveaway engine journey to 1,000 horsepower is made possible thanks to our partners in this project: Summit Racing Equipment, Late Model Engines, Ford Performance Parts, Mountain Top, ATI Performance Products, BOOSTane, Brian Tooley Racing, Callies Performance Products, Cometic Gasket, DeatschWerks, Design Engineering, E3 Spark Plugs, Indy Power Products, Johnson Lifters, K1 Technologies, Klotz Synthetics, Kooks Headers, Operational Speed Supply, Precision Turbo, Ryno Classifieds, SCT, Wiseco Pistons, and Wrenchers.